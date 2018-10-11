‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: The Truth Sets Jack Free

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 12, suggest that Kyle and Lola will face some opposition and that Ashley will drop a bombshell on Jack that will rock his world again.

First, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela) find out that their sister, Lolo (Sasha Calle), is dating Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Abby (Melissa Ordway) initially sees Lola and Kyle together at Crimson Lights, and she ends up putting two and two together.

It’s strange because Lola is nothing like the women Kyle usually dates, and Summer (Hunter King) is much more of his type. However, Kyle is thrilled to date somebody different like Lola. He adores the fact that she has a food truck and that she’s nothing like any of his exes. It looks like Kyle might be growing up and maturing some.

The brothers aren’t super thrilled to hear about Lola’s new boyfriend, especially considering how they think Kyle seems like a player since his live TV stunt this past summer when he dropped his swimsuit for Jabot. The good news for Kyle is that Abby vouches for him with her boyfriend and his brother, so perhaps Kyle and Lola won’t face too big an obstacle from her brothers.

Speaking of brothers, Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) is bound and determined to get to the bottom of Type A Consulting and the mysterious Andrew (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Jack is worried that somebody is taking advantage of Ashley and he wants to make sure that she’s okay. With that in mind, he calls a board meeting and gets a quorum to hold the meeting.

Today on #YR, Phyllis spars with Sharon and Noah gives Tessa a warning. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/aSjWv2MmcP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 10, 2018

It seems like somewhere along the way, Ashley and Andrew made nice with each other. They even concocted a somewhat believable story that they hope perfectly puts everybody’s fears to rest. However, Kyle isn’t entirely convinced, and he starts asking questions. While Kyle doesn’t quite buy it, it looks like Ashley and Andrew are about to get away with the story they concocted to fool the Jabot board. However, Ashley doesn’t count on Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) knowing her paid minion.

When Phyllis arrives for the meeting, she ends up totally blowing his cover and proving his and Ashley’s story is a total lie. Phyllis reveals that Andrew told her he works at the hospital’s DNA lab. Ashley is caught in her lie. Instead of allowing Jack to pay Andrew a fortune to find out the truth, Ashley just braves her family’s wrath, and she ends up telling Jack what she’s done.

In a calculated act of revenge, Ashley paid Andrew to switch the DNA results, and Jack has always been John Abbott’s son. Things in the Abbott family will never be the same after that stunning bombshell.

