Heidi Klum & Howie Mandel Show Some Skin On Instagram

The ‘AGT’ judges rocked backless tops in an Instagram snap together.

America’s Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel showed some skin as “backless twins” according to the caption on Mandel’s Instagram post. After wowing her 5.2 million Instagram followers by shimmying in a gorgeous backless white dress, Heidi turned the temperature up a few notches, sharing a picture of herself and her co-judge Howie while rocking the same gown. Mandel, not wanting to feel left out, appeared to have ripped open the back of his shirt to match Heidi’s backless ensemble.

“What happened @howiemandel?” Klum questioned in the caption of her own Instagram post.

In four hours, Howie’s 639,000 Instagram followers had liked his photo with Heidi over 11,000 times and left just over 150 comments. In an hour, Heidi’s followers also tipped over 150 comments along with over 15,000 likes. In the comment section of Heidi’s post, many of her followers joked about how Howie appeared to go into Hulk mode.

“Don’t make him angry. You won’t like it.#brucebanner #hulk Btw. Nice back Howie! Ready for the show! #laserhairremoval,” one follower joked.

One of Heidi’s followers even questioned who wore the backless ensemble better.

“Either you’re pulling a Hulk move or you are VERY happy to see Heidi,” a third Instagram user joked.

On Howie’s Instagram post, the majority of those leaving comments found the picture to be hilarious. One warned the AGT judge he was at risk of starting a new trend of ripping open the back of shirts.

“What won’t you do for a laugh Howie,” another one of Mandel’s followers chimed in.

There were a few individuals who expressed concern, hoping the shirt he ripped open wasn’t too expensive.

Howie and Heidi were taping America’s Got Talent: The Champions when the backless Instagram photo was taken.

While the season of AGT has concluded, it won’t be long before Howie is on TV again as the premiere of Deal or No Deal is right around the corner. Mandel appears to be especially excited about the upcoming premiere as he is continuing to post about it frequently on both Instagram and Twitter.

“I’m so thrilled to be back doing this show,” Mandel admitted in a recent video clip he posted on Instagram. The comedian also revealed that he volunteered to do his own stunt during a promo for the show.

In a separate Instagram post, Mandel compared himself to The Rock saying that he was “The Rock of game shows” because they both do their own stunts.

Deal or No Deal premieres on CNBC on December 5.