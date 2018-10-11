Girl Squad Sashays Their Way To Internet Stardom After Pool Party Video Goes Viral

A Washington, D.C., group of young girls got together for an epic birthday sleepover and pool party and they have gone viral online thanks to their style of strutting their way to the pool. The video of the girls was originally shared by the birthday girl’s mom on Instagram after 5-year-old daughter Lyric Dixon and her friends showed that they’ve already got life all figured out.

Yahoo! details that mom Angel rented a hotel room for her daughter Lyric so they could have a fun celebration for her 5th birthday. Grandma Crystal started the chant to get the girls excited as they made their way to the pool and Angel luckily was able to grab it all on video.

This amazing, viral dose of “black girl magic” came thanks to “Grammie” as she led Lyric and her besties in a fashion-filled strut down the hotel hallway while they made their way to the pool. The six girls are all decked out in swimsuits, glasses, and rainbow unicorn headbands and they know how to work it.

Lyric is in the front of her girl squad, naturally, and she is followed by her besties and cousins Calynn, Maya, Dassani, Dallas, and Lawnna. Grammie leads an enthusiastic song as the girls do their thing and end the song by striking a pose.

Since being posted online, Lyric and her girl squad have gone viral. The video of the girls popped up on Today and has been shared across social media by celebrities and everyday folk who have been unable to resist smiling at the pool party song and adorable group of girls.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared the video via her Instagram page over the weekend, noting that everybody had a tough week and this would bring a smile. It racked up more than 1.8 million views there, gaining nearly 11,000 comments. It also caught the attention of the ladies at The Real and model Naomi Campbell shared it via her Instagram page to bring in another 840,000 views.

The viral video of Lyric’s pool party was a hit on Twitter too, as Mindy Kaling was one of many who shared it there as well. Kaling asked if she could go to the pool with the girls too rather than go to work, noting that she also had a skirted one-piece so it seems she would fit in easily.

Lyric Dixon, her friends, Grammie, and their apparently spontaneous strut to “Da Pool” has reminded everybody how magical life can be when you have your squad of besties, a pool party, rainbows, sunglasses, and unicorns. People have commented, noting that they can’t get the song out of their heads, and watching the video has brightened up many people’s days since it went viral.