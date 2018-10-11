Justin Bieber Reached Out To Selena Gomez After Emotional Breakdown, Per ‘Radar’

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may have moved on from their relationship, but they are reportedly still very much in each other’s thoughts.

According to an October 11 report by Radar Online, Selena Gomez was recently hospitalized after allegedly suffering an emotional breakdown, and Justin Bieber is said to be worried about his former girlfriend.

“Justin contacted Selena’s mother because he wanted to make sure she is okay and possibly see her,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Radar wrote that Bieber’s attempts to speak to Gomez were thwarted by her mother, Mandy Teefey, who allegedly believes that Selena’s breakdown had something to do with her heartbreak over Justin and his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

In addition, Gomez’s drinking and partying may have also contributed to her hospitalization.

“Doctors have all told her she needs to stop. Her family says she needs to stay sober, or she could die,” the source added.

As many fans know, Selena’s close friend, Demi Lovato, is also currently receiving treatment after a scary drug overdose over the summer. The singer was brought back by the drug Narcan and later hospitalized. Soon after, she headed to rehab to get control of her sobriety.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Selena Gomez’s issues first began last month when she began to suffer a low white blood cell count following a kidney transplant back in 2017.

A friend reportedly drove Selena to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to get help. Sources tell TMZ that the singer was “despondent” over the health issue and that she suffered the same fate yet again soon after. She was readmitted to the hospital, where she allegedly went into a “downward emotional spiral.”

Upon asking to leave the hospital, Gomez was reportedly told that wasn’t an option, and she began to “freak out,” having a “meltdown” and trying to rip IVs out of her arm during her panicked state.

According to TMZ, Selena Gomez is now undergoing dialectical behavior therapy, which Behavioral Tech describes as “a cognitive behavioral treatment” developed by Dr. Marsha Linehan.

“It emphasizes individual psychotherapy and group skills training classes to help people learn and use new skills and strategies to develop a life that they experience as worth living,” the site adds.

Gomez will reportedly be focusing on four main skills during the therapy: mindfulness, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness, and emotion regulation.

Neither Selena Gomez nor Justin Bieber have spoken out about the situation.