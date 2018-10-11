HBO Reveals ‘True Detective’ Season 3 Premiere Date, New Images

HBO has released major details about the highly-anticipated third season of their hit show, 'True Detective.'

HBO has finally released more details about the upcoming third season of the highly-anticipated and critically-acclaimed series, True Detective, according to Collider.

The third season will center around Detective Wayne Hays, played by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, and is set to take place in Northwest Arkansas, according to an HBO press release.

“The new season tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods,” wrote HBO.

HBO also tasked Somewhere and Blade star Stephen Dorff to play Roland West, who is described as “an Arkansas State Investigator who, along with his partner, has his life and career influenced over three decades by a baffling crime.”

Carmen Ejogo, Ray Fisher, Michael Greyeyes, Jon Tenney, Deborah Ayorinde, Rhys Wakefield, Sarah Gadon, Emily Nelson, Brandon Flynn, Michael Graziadei, Josh Hopkins, and Jodi Balfour also appear in showrunner Nic Pizzolatto’s crime anthology series.

This is a similar vibe to the show’s first season, which was, by far, the most critically acclaimed of the show’s seasons so far. That season was run by director Cary Fukunaga, who has recently been tasked with directing the next James Bond film, as reported by the Inquisitr.

HBO also announced that the show’s third season will run for eight episodes, beginning on Sunday, January 13.

Executive producers on the third season are Pizzolatto, Scott Stephens, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros, and Richard Brown.

McConaughey and Harrelson were the stars of the first season of the series, with Fukunaga directing the entire season.

The season centers around missing children in a 1980s setting, reminding many fans online of the show’s first season. It appears to jump around through time, exploring different aspects of the disappearance of two children.

Jeremy Saulnier, the filmmaker behind Blue Ruin and Green Room, was originally signed on to be the primary director of True Detective Season 3, but he left after only directing two episodes due to “scheduling conflicts,” as reported by Collider.

Saulnier himself didn’t do much to downplay allegations, taking to Twitter to simply say “no comment” in regards to the rumors that the parting of ways had to do with creative differences between himself and showrunner Nic Pizzolatto.

Pizzolatto reportedly had a big ego and was mainly responsible for the disaster that turned out to be the show’s second season.

A teaser trailer for the season was released in late August.