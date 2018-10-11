‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Wants To Leave Rehab Early Following Son’s Birth, Per ‘Radar’

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards reportedly wants to check out of rehab months early after his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, gave birth to the couple’s first child together earlier this week.

According to an October 11 report by Radar Online, Ryan Edwards is hoping to leave rehab sooner rather than later and return home to his wife and kids. The Teen Mom dad has been struggling with substance abuse for over a year, and recently returned to treatment.

On Tuesday, Mackenzie reportedly gave birth to her son, Jagger, who weighed in at seven pounds and one ounce, without Ryan there. Standifer’s mother and father, Terran and Bobby, as well as Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, were there to support her, but Edwards was away in treatment at the time of the birth.

It was first reported that Ryan would not complete his current rehab stint until February or March of next year. However, sources are now telling the outlet that the reality TV star should be home much sooner, and will likely spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family.

As for fans seeing photos of baby Jagger, sources claim that Mackenzie is ready to release snapshots of their baby boy, but really wants Ryan to be home before she shows off their child.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mackenzie Standifer is currently living with her parents now that Ryan Edwards is in rehab. It is said that she will continue to live with them following the birth of the baby, and until Ryan returns home.

“Mackenzie moved out of the lake house they were in and is now living with her parents. He isn’t supposed to be out until February or March,” an insider revealed.

As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, Edwards shocked viewers when he was filmed driving under the influence in a previous season. In the disturbing clip, Ryan is seen slurring his words, swerving all over the road, and even falling asleep behind the wheel of his car as he drove himself and Mackenzie to their wedding ceremony.

After the episode aired, Ryan revealed that he had checked into rehab, but was out and back home with his family just a few weeks later. The following season documented his struggle with heroin addiction, and how his drug use had changed his custody arrangement with his ex, Maci Bookout, over their son, Bentley.

Although Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are no longer appearing on Teen Mom OG, fans can still see Maci and Bentley when the show airs Monday nights on MTV.