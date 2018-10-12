NFL Fantasy Football Week 6: Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers & A Big Sleeper To Keep An Eye On

NFL Week 6 is here, and fantasy fans are making their start ’em and sit ’em decisions for their wide receivers. Week 6 is providing some matchups where some key wide receivers are likely to put up some solid points. In addition, there are is a player who may be a big sleeper this week.

Start ‘Em Wide Receivers For NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football

Buccaneers’ DeSean Jackson

Sunday afternoon, Tampa Bay hits the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons. While Chris Godwin is the obvious start ’em pick, as far as wide receivers for the Buccaneers go, DeSean Jackson should see some action as well. The Bucs were on a bye last week. In Week 4, Jackson only logged 8.9 points for fantasy players. However, that game was against a tough defense in the 3-1 Bears and not the 1-4 Falcons.

Most experts expect Jackson to have a big game on Sunday. According to ESPN, Jackson is projected to record 10.8 points, a number that many NFL fantasy pundits feel is too low, as receivers have logged more than 52 PPR per game on average against the Falcons this NFL season. So, if you have this gifted wide receiver on your fantasy team, most NFL experts list him as a start ’em.

Falcons’ Mohamed Sanu

Speaking of the Falcons, Mohamed Sanu was listed as a sleeper for many fantasy experts in Week 5, and the wide receiver ended up logging a whopping 17.2 PPR. Because of that showing, some NFL fantasy fans are keeping Sanu active this week. The Tampa Bay defense has been a gift to slot receivers this season, allowing them the most touchdowns (seven), the most PPR (43.7), and the most yards (745). Sanu is projected to put up 11 points, though many NFL fantasy experts are expecting the wide receiver to exceed that amount.

Bengals’ Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd didn’t have a good outing last week, catching only four balls for 44 yards, though this week he’s facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the NFL season, 10 wideouts have either scored or gained at least 100 yards against the Steelers’ D. The Pittsburgh defense has allowed the second-most yards per game at 721, and the second-most PPR points per game to wide receivers, and this meeting is likely to be a shootout. The Bengals’ wide receiver is projected to put up 14.1 points, so most NFL fantasy fans have Boyd listed as a start ’em.

Patriots’ Julian Edelman

In a huge Week 6 matchup, the New England Patriots meet the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Edelman returned in Week 5 from a four-game suspension, and he logged seven receptions for 57 yards and 12.9 fantasy points. This week, Edelman is projected to earn 14.9 points, making him the start ’em player of the week for many fantasy football players. The Chiefs are on the road for this Sunday Night Football game, and the Kansas City D has allowed 29.3 points per road game on average this season, and wide receivers have averaged nearly nine catches per game.

"If you love football, this is why you play, for games like this."@Edelman11 & the #Patriots getting ready for Sunday night: https://t.co/m52YSGksHV pic.twitter.com/CJgDFUSF1N — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2018

Broncos’ Emmanuel Sanders

Late Sunday afternoon, Denver will be taking on the Rams, a team that has allowed six receivers to either score or gain a minimum of 100 total yards on average in their last three games. Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, and this could spell some great catches and yardage for Emmanuel Sanders, as many NFL pundits are expecting him to be a target for quarterback Case Keenum.

In every game this season, Sanders has scored a minimum of 10 PPR. The wide receiver is projected to log 13.5 fantasy points on Sunday. If you have Sanders on your football fantasy team, many experts have him listed as a start ’em player for the Rams game.

Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers For NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football

Titans’ Corey Davis

While Davis is projected to put up 12.7 points, this wide receiver has yet to find consistency this season. He struggled against the Bills in Week 5, catching only four balls for 49 yards. In Week 4 against the Eagles, he logged a stunning nine catches for 161 yards and a TD.

In Week 6, Tennessee will face the Ravens, a team that has allowed six touchdowns to receivers this season, but four of them were thanks to A.J. Green and Antonio Brown. In addition, the Baltimore D has the second-fewest yards given to wide receivers at 363, and they have four interceptions this season against wideouts. While Davis is probably worth keeping on your team, most NFL fantasy experts list the wide receiver as a sit ’em in Week 6.

Dolphins’ Kenny Stills

Miami meets Chicago Sunday afternoon, and the Bears’ defense will likely be a problem for wide receiver Kenny Stills. Like Davis, Stills is anything but consistent this season for fantasy players. The wide receiver has two games where he logged a minimum of 15 PPR, and three games where he put up a maximum of seven fantasy points. He is projected to put up 10.3 points in Week 6, though that seems doubtful. Most NFL fantasy pundits have this wide receiver listed as a sit ’em in Week 6, as it is likely that quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have little room against the Bears’ D to look downfield.

Bears’ Allen Robinson

On the other side of the coin, we have Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has been a disappointment for fantasy players. He is projected to put up 12.3 fantasy points, though many experts find that highly unlikely. The Dolphins’ D has given up just one touchdown to wideouts, and they have been a huge opposition for quarterbacks on the deep pass. Many NFL fantasy experts have Allen Robinson listed as a sit ’em in Week 6.

A Big Sleeper

Ravens’ John Brown

If you played this wide receiver in Week 5, then you probably have some hesitation in starting this fantasy player against the Titans. However, Brown looks to be back on track for the Sunday game, and Tennessee struggles against wide receivers like Brown, who is known for making big plays for a bunch of yards.

Final Drive: How @Jwalk_back12 and the Ravens plan to beat double coverage. pic.twitter.com/DD3XpUCrvi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2018

In Week 6, Brown is projected to put up 11 points, though it is likely he will find even more, so some NFL football fantasy pundits are listing him as a start ’em wide receiver