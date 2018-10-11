Fran Drescher Thinks Cardi B Should Play Her Daughter In ‘Nanny’ Reboot

Actress Fran Drescher told People Magazine that she would love to reboot her popular 90's sitcom -- and include popular rapper Cardi B in the new show.

“I’m totally down with doing it,” the actress told People when she was asked for her thoughts on the potential reboot “I don’t know what is going on with some of these networks out there because they do not seem to be hip to the fact that there’s an obsession amongst millennials for the show and moi!”

Drescher played Fran Fine, a nanny who falls in love with the widowed father of the wealthy Sheffield family on the show.

But the 61-year-old Drescher knows that the show will need something new, popular, and exciting to set it apart from the swarm of other 90’s reboots on the horizon.

“I wanna do a sitcom with Cardi B,” she said. “Wouldn’t she be great as my daughter?”

Whispers online about Cardi potentially joining the cast of possible reboot came after the superstar rapper appeared on the red carpet of Milan’s Fashion Week rocking a head-to-toe cheetah print outfit. The rapper later posted a picture of the outfit on Instagram with the caption “Fran Drescher in @dolcegabbana.”

Drescher told People that she was flattered when she saw Cardi’s outfit and Instagram post, saying, “And then I got my juices flowing and thought, ‘Wait a minute, she’s from New York, we both have funny voices, she could be my daughter!'”

Hopefully, Cardi B will have time to be in the show — if she’s not to busy beefing with Nikki Minaj, making another smash hit record, or hanging out with her husband — Offset — and their child — Kulture.

While no reboot of the show has officially been announced yet, it’s something that Drescher and the show’s co-creator are trying to make happen. Drescher herself teased the potential of a reboot back in June, per Page Six.

“We’re talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it,” Drescher said in June. “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s gonna be big.”

If the show was brought back on the air after it’s initial run on CBS from 1993 to 1999, Drescher is sure that fans would be looking forward to it.

Drescher has said that the sitcom left behind a sea of loyal fans. “People really love that show,” she said. “It’s unreal.”