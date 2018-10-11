Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Flaunts Toned Tummy In New Mirror Selfie

Rob Gronkowsi’s girlfriend Camille Kostek took to social media on Thursday to speak out about a cause that is close to her heart. The Sports Illustrated model posted a photo of herself to go along with a lengthy post about mental health and flaunted her killer curves in the process.

Camille Kostek posted a photo of herself showing off her toned tummy via her Instagram account this week. In the snapshot, the model wore a pair of light-colored jeans from Revice Denim and white Reebok sneakers. She also donned a black, long-sleeved Reebok crop top, which showed off her flat belly, and completed the look by donning a grey beanie.

Kostek is seen standing in front of a mirror, while the contents of the room are seen in the background. Fans can see multiple pairs of shoes, tables, a couch, chairs, and pieces of art surrounding the model, who spoke out about mental health in the caption of the photograph.

“It was an honor to be invited to speak for [the] EveryBODY has a story panel,” Camille wrote, revealing that she was able to have “honest” conversations about “self love” and reminded fans to remember to smile every day.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek has a very busy schedule. In addition to her modeling career, she also makes time to cheer on her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. or “Gronk” as he is known to NFL fans.

The New England Patriots’ star is beloved by fans of his team and by his leading lady, who often posts photos of herself sending him love and support on game days.

In the past few weeks, Kostek has posted photos of herself wearing some of Gronkowski’s jerseys and has revealed that she’s been busy traveling the country for work-related events.

Most recently, Camille shared with fans that she was having fun at Hub Week in Boston. The event is a festival that celebrates art, science, and technology, where Kosten revealed that her favorite part was the silent disco.

A silent disco is a dance party in which everyone attending wears headphones and no one else can hear what the others are listening to.

However, life in the spotlight isn’t always easy. Camille Kostek reveals that it is sometimes hard for her to see her name in the media when she has no control over what is being said about her, or her relationship with Rob Gronkowski, revealing that she’s always been a very “private person.”