Ellen DeGeneres Shares Sweet Photo Of Portia De Rossi On National Coming Out Day

It’s no secret that Ellen DeGeneres is head over heels for wife Portia de Rossi and she isn’t afraid to show it.

In honor of National Coming Out Day, DeGeneres took to her highly-followed Instagram account to share a sweet photo of herself and Portia to celebrate the occasion. In the snapshot, the famous couple sits in the interview chairs of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The pair held each other’s hands as they kiss on the lips.

Ellen is sporting a black sweater with a white blouse underneath while Portia looks chic in a sheer white blouse along with a pair of black dress pants with a red stripe running down the side. Within just a few hours of posting the cute image, Ellen’s 58 million-plus followers have given it a ton of attention with over 1.1 million likes in addition to 8,700 comments and growing.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Ellen know that they love her and Portia together while countless others applauded Ellen for being so vocal and coming out and helping pave the way for others to be brave enough to come out as well.

“Love this photo. I wish everyone could be open and coming out and that the people who hate gay and transgender will disappear.”

“You two are the cutest couple,” another fan wrote.

“Ellen, thank you so much for sharing your life out loud. I gain so much happiness from you,” one more commented.

So far, Portia has yet to post a photo tribute to her wife on her own Instagram page in honor of National Coming Out Day, but she also doesn’t appear to be as active on social media as her wife is. This past August, the couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary, according to People.

The pair met at a party in 2000, but it wasn’t until 2004 that de Rossi says she was bold enough to make a move and tell Ellen her real feelings.

“It took me three years to actually tell her how I felt about her. Because I was on Ally McBeal at the time and I was not living as an openly gay person.”

“I was closeted and very, very afraid that if I talked about being gay, it would be the end of my career,” she said. “So I wasn’t about to date the most famous lesbian in the world.”

The couple tied the knot in 2008 in a small gathering in front of 19 friends and family members and Ellen has shared how much Portia means to her in countless interviews.

“Anybody who’s married knows that there is a difference. There’s an anchor, there’s a safety,” DeGeneres dished. “I’m going to be with her till the day I die and I know that.”

How sweet.