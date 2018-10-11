Trump Describes Kanye West’s White House Visit As ‘Quite Something’

The rapper had a lot to share with the U.S. president.

Kanye West’s visit to the White House on October 11 was interesting, to say the least. CBS News is reporting that West presented the Oval Office with a 10-minute monologue, something he has been known to do in the past. (His unplanned monologue during his Saturday Night Live appearance September 19 made headlines.)

West has been vocal about his support for President Donald Trump, causing controversy and discussion among celebrities and fans alike. Trump, however, appreciated having a celebrity in his corner and invited him to the White House to finally have a dialogue. The media has been speculating about what potential bizarre behavior West might bring to the meeting, and West did not disappoint with a profanity-ridden speech that covered a number of topics.

West, as well as fellow White House guest NFL player Jim Brown, sat and took questions from reporters alongside Trump. West addressed frequently-discussed topics, Pitchfork reported, like his love for his “MAGA” hat.

“This hat, it gives me power in a way. My dad and my mom separated, so I didn’t have a lot of male energy in my home. And, also, I’m married to a family that, you know, not a lot of male energy going on. It’s beautiful, though! I love Hillary. I love everyone. But the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ just didn’t make me feel—as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, a guy that could play catch with his son—it was something about when I put this hat on it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman.”

West also elaborated more on his belief that the 13th Amendment—the amendment that abolished slavery—should be repealed. His reasoning has been regarded as confusing for many, and this latest explanation didn’t exactly clear things up.

“I did say ‘abolish’ with the hat because, why would you keep something around that’s a trapdoor? If you’re building a floor, the Constitution is the base of our industry—of our country, of our company—would you build a trapdoor that if you mess up and you accidentally something happens and you fall and end up next to the Unabomber, you gotta remove all that trapdoor out of the relationship.”

West went on to discuss being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and his belief that he isn’t actually bipolar but “sleep deprived.” According to Variety, West did bring up serious issues like advocating for prison reform, a passion he shares with his wife Kim Kardashian. Unfortunately, these parts of the discussion were by far overshadowed by West’s ramble.

Trump himself even appeared stunned. “I tell you what, that was pretty impressive,” he told West. “That was quite something.”