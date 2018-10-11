Jenna Dewan Reacts To Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Channing Tatum has moved on from his marriage to Jenna Dewan. The actor is said to be dating singer Jessie J, but how does Jenna feel about her longtime love dating someone new?

According to an October 11 report by Hollywood Life, Jenna Dewan isn’t upset about the news that Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J. The pair has ended their marriage, and Dewan allegedly has “no interest” in getting back together with her estranged husband.

“Jenna is in a really good place right now, she’s very happy and has no interest in getting back together with Channing so the news that he’s dating Jessie J isn’t upsetting for her at all,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to add that Dewan and Tatum are still close due to the fact that they have a daughter, Everly, together, and if Channing’s relationship with Jessie J gets serious then Jenna will build a relationship with the singer.

“Jenna and Channing are still very much a part of each other’s lives. So if he and Jessie get serious then Jessie will end up being in Jenna’s life too and Jenna will for sure be warm and welcoming. Jenna is truly one of the sweetest people ever, she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body so there won’t be any drama on her end,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan isn’t going to let Channing Tatum have all of the fun. People Magazine reports that the actress is also reportedly dating following her divorce but has been keeping it low key.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Channing and Jessie were spotted out together in public for the first time over the weekend. The Magic Mike star and the singer were seen at Henry’s Tavern in Seattle, where they dined with a group of people.

An onlooker claims that the pair sat next to one another, and that Channing Tatum had his arm around Jessie J throughout the night, but that they were not showing any aggressive PDA.

Tatum also reportedly attended his new girlfriend’s concert at Showbox Sodo on October 6. He reportedly wore a baseball cap and was dressed in all black in order to try to keep a low profile at the show, where he hung out in the back.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s relationship comes six months after the actor announced his split from Jenna Dewan, whom he was married to for eight years before calling it quits.