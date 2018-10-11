Here’s How President Trump’s Music Modernization Act Will Affect Artists

The law is designed to help artists, producers, and others receive royalty payments in the digital streaming age of music.

While much of the entertainment world was focused on the meeting on Thursday between President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West, an important piece of legislation was also signed by the chief executive that seeks to make it easier for songwriters and other artists in the music industry to collect royalties on songs they produced in the digital age.

Musicians like Mike Love, Kid Rock, John Rich, and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, among others, were at the White House to witness Trump signing H.R. 1551, the “Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act” (MMA for short).

The law seeks to do three key things, according to reporting from Rolling Stone. First, it ensures that songwriters and other artists are able to receive royalties on songs recorded before 1972. Second, it allocates a certain percentage of royalties for music producers. And finally, it updates the rules for royalties and payments to artists in the digital age — in short, making it possible for musicians to collect royalties in the age of streaming music services.

More specifically, the law also creates a “formalized body,” administered by music publishers, that functions to license compositions streamed on digital services like Spotify or Apple Music, for example, according to reporting from Billboard. This “third party” entity will effectively make it easier for artists to get paid for the music they create if it gets streamed online.

After he signed the bill into law, Trump asked Kid Rock directly what his opinion on the legislation was.

“You like this legislation or do you hate it?” Trump asked.

“I like it,” the singer responded.

After the tireless efforts of so many songwriters, publishers, musicians, artists, producers and industry advocates the #MusicModernizationAct has been signed into law! #StandWithSongwriters https://t.co/ygWfJQEdQs — Royalty Exchange (@royaltyexchange) October 11, 2018

Kid Rock elaborated on his feelings of the law.

“Everybody knows this business of music is a very dirty business. There’s a lot more that needs to be done here. We need to go after the record labels next, and things like free goods. But this is a great start to protect songwriters, producers, engineers — the unsung heroes behind many of these songs that go out there. People like myself who are maybe more at the top of the food chain, it really doesn’t affect as much. But I know many people it does affect.”

After the signing, West spoke with the president after the signing ceremony. During his meeting with Trump, West spoke on myriad topics, not just the music industry, and made mention on the need for prison reform and the need additional resources for mental health in the United States, according to reporting from CNN.

West did not attend the signing ceremony of the MMA.