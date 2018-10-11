‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Griffin’s Excited, Ava’s Angry, And Maxie’s Defensive

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital should have everybody buzzing. GH spoilers for the October 11 show indicate that there’s a great mix of action incorporated — and there should be something for everyone in this one.

Kiki and Griffin are getting closer by the day, and it looks like they’re ready to throw caution to the wind. General Hospital spoilers via the sneak peek on Twitter show that the two will be canoodling — and she’ll be grinning from ear-to-ear as he says that he’s never done what they did last night.

While Kiki and Griffin are happy as can be, Ava is continuing in her downward spiral. She’ll connect with Scotty and be ranting about how she’s the injured party, surely referring to Griffin and Kiki having hooked up that first time.

Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ava’s anger will only get more intense — and there’s even speculation floating around that Kiki may soon get killed off. The rumor mill is also speculating that Ryan may kill Kiki, but make it look as if Ava is responsible. Another theory is that he may somehow get Ava to kill Kiki herself.

Nina left Sasha a voicemail about the DNA results, and General Hospital spoilers point toward a big step coming for the supposed mother-and-daughter pair. Nina has arranged an opportunity to meet Sasha, but Curtis will seem somewhat concerned as he asks Nina what she expects to get from this meeting.

"I've never done what I did last night." #GH55 pic.twitter.com/XMJhfQlYQL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 11, 2018

Laura can tell that something seems off with “Kevin,” but of course, she has no idea that it’s his evil twin Ryan that she’s really spending time with these days. General Hospital spoilers indicate that she’ll confront her “husband” over the distance between them, and he’ll have some scrambling to do as a result.

Maxie will be feeling defensive with Felicia, insisting someone is just a friend. It seems likely that they are talking about Peter here, and Felicia smiles as she asks if Maxie’s really sure that they’re just friends.

What incentive does Drew have to flip on Sonny? Margaux's hoping she already knows it. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/6ws0ystSWN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 10, 2018

Thursday’s show also brings more with Margaux and Drew, as he has to try to wrap his head around the stunning revelation that she holds the key to his ability to regain his memories. SheKnows Soaps notes that Margaux will stick with her proposition, refusing to back down, and Drew will seemingly be frustrated over all of this.

Viewers will also see Lulu in some scenes on Thursday and Felicia supposedly has an announcement of some sort to make. Fans are buzzing over these current storylines — anxious for exciting developments — and General Hospital spoilers suggest that big twists and turns are on the way.