‘Big Brother’ Star Christmas Abbott’s Estranged Ex Found Out She Was Giving Birth To Their Son On Instagram

The reality star had been out of touch with her ex for months before her due date.

Big Brother star Christmas Abbott is no longer in a relationship with the father of her newborn son, and she had been out of touch with him in the months before she gave birth to their baby. The 36-year-old CrossFit pro gave birth to her first child on October 8 in South Carolina. The baby, which she named Loyal Atticus, weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 22.5 inches long.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Abbott’s ex, fellow fitness guru Benjamin Bunn, revealed he hasn’t been in a relationship with the former Big Brother star since December, and that he was in the dark about the birth plan for their child.

“Although I knew the due date, I’ve been out of contact with Christmas since late August and wasn’t sure what her birthing plan was. I was finally able to reach her a few days before the due date. I found out she was being induced through Instagram, and shortly thereafter received an email.”

Bunn admitted that while he scrambled to make travel arrangements for himself and his mother, he ultimately missed little Loyal’s birth. The new father was later photographed holding his son in the hospital.

“Unfortunately, I had very little contact with Christmas in the last few months of her pregnancy. However, prior to that, we spent almost every day with each other for six to seven months straight. I went to every doctor’s appointment, accompanied her for travel, moved furniture and did all the things that two caring adults do with and for each other.”

Bunn revealed that while he did talk about baby names with Abbott “early on” in her pregnancy, he ultimately “had no input” in his son’s eventual name.

“I found out his name though Us Weekly online, actually. I suggested a hyphenated last name.”

While it sounds like Christmas Abbott will have her co-parenting issues cut out for her, the new mom seems to have had issues during her solo delivery as well. In a lengthy caption to an Instagram photo of her newborn, Abbott hinted that she had a difficult delivery. The Big Brother Season 19 finalist wrote that her “long and hard labor” didn’t go as she had hoped, but she added that delivering a healthy child was worth the trade. Abbott also promised to give fans more details about her son’s birth story in the future.

Christmas Abbott has not commented on the current status of her relationship with Bunn. In March, the reality star surprised fans with an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, which she found out about in January. The mom-to-be included her baby’s sonogram and a photo of herself reading the expectant mother’s bible, What To Expect When You’re Expecting, alongside the father of her child, according to Us Weekly.

Abbott also referenced her baby’s daddy in the pregnancy post, writing, “Ben & I couldn’t be happier with this news and are over the moon excited about this wild, new journey.”