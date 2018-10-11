Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Flat Belly, Says She’s ‘Confident’ Amid Tristan Thompson Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is comfortable showing off her body again, six months after giving birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Thursday to show off her flat tummy and famous curves. In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen laying in the grass while rocking her clothing line, Good American.

Khloe is wearing a pair of black Good American leggings — and the matching sports bra — as she lays on her side on the ground. Her toned tummy is on full display, as well as her tanned skin. Kardashian’s baby pink manicure is also seen in the photo, as well as her gold bangle bracelet. However, the picture doesn’t feature the reality star’s face.

Kardashian often promotes her Good American clothing line, which includes denim, tops, maternity clothes, and a workout line. Khloe is seen modeling the clothes often, and even has her sisters — Kourtney and Kim Kardashian — sporting the athletic gear during their workouts. The family is full of enterprising entrepreneurs, and Khloe is certainly no exception.

Khloe has made it clear how passionate she is about her clothing company, but admitted that it was hard for her to go back to work following giving birth to baby True.

Meanwhile, as Khloe Kardashian is said to be feeling confident in her Good American items, she may not be feeling so confident in her relationship with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan’s romance is on the rocks at the moment. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kardashian is considering calling it quits with Thompson, and taking a break from their romance following his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian earlier this year when photos and video surfaced online of him getting familiar with other women. Just days later, Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter.

“Khloe is torn over her feelings for Tristan, and she is seriously considering taking a break in their relationship as the NBA season is about to start. She has a lot of love for Tristan, so she’s not yet ready to break up with him for good, but she is confused. She wants things to work out, and is really emotional while trying to decide what is best for them,” a source revealed.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!