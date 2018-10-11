WWE News: John Cena Knows Why Fans Don’t Like Roman Reigns, Takes Some Responsibility For It

John Cena understands the struggles that come with being a WWE superstar, but is he really to blame for those of Roman Reigns?

Throughout his career, John Cena has been the recipient of numerous cheers and countless boos in many different arenas. He knows that his fan base is split and that there are those who love him and those that hate him. The same can be said for current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but his support may only sit about 25 percent on the fence while the majority of the fans can’t stand him. That being said, John Cena believes he may be responsible for that.

For anyone who has watched WWE programming over the last four or five years, you know that Roman Reigns is “the guy.” He’s the one that has been pushed to the moon and back and then back again, even though it seems as if the majority of the fans don’t want that.

Still, it’s now obvious that it is going to continue even though the reaction of the crowds is less than spectacular for someone who is supposed to be the biggest babyface in the company.

John Cena is well aware of the fickleness of the WWE fans and that they aren’t always going to do what the action and dialogue dictate for them. That is kind of why he feels as if he’s the one who is responsible for Reigns not getting over with the wrestling fans of the world.

WWE

John Cena recently appeared on the “SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina” to discuss a number of topics which included his career, projects, and his age. Cena knows that at 41, he’s getting to the point where being a full-time competitor for WWE simply isn’t going to last much longer. Still, he’ll do it as long as he can.

At one point, Cena was asked about the problems that Roman Reigns has had getting over with the fans. He has been extremely successful during his run in WWE and held numerous championships, but the fans simply aren’t latching onto him and cheering him out of the building.

As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Cena believes he is the one to blame for those problems that have been holding Reigns back.

“Roman has it tough. I kind of ruined this for everybody; the content and the format change did. Attitude Era was male 18-35. And our program still draws males 18-35. But we’re a PG program. Which means your audience is a 6-year-old. I don’t say don’t cater to the male 18-35, but your audience starts at 6 or younger. So you have to give them essentially Shrek or Cars, or the Lego movie. Sometimes 18-35-year-old dudes don’t want to watch the Lego movie. Don’t think there’s not a second in my mind that our audience isn’t 6. Our audience is so mixed that there’s never going to be a good guy that appeals to everyone.”

John Cena went on to say that during his original run with The Shield and how everyone loved him. Fans latched onto him at that point, but since breaking away from the group and being pushed into the spotlight, the fans rose up against it.

WWE

One of the most insightful, and obvious, things that John Cena said is that there “is a giant uprising because a lot of it is, ‘You can’t tell us what to like.'” It is a proven fact with wrestling fans that if someone is forcing them to like something, it will usually have the opposite effect. That is exactly what has happened in the case of WWE pushing Roman Reigns. Even though most of the fans don’t like him, though, it hasn’t stopped him from being successful.