Watch Poland Vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Portugal Missing Ronaldo

European Champions Portugal head into Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League against Poland without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a rematch of a thrilling 2016 UEFA European Championship quarterfinal, Portugal travels to Poland to face their rivals on Matchday Two of the newly inaugurated UEFA Nations League competition — a complex tournament designed to replace the often lackluster parade of international friendly matches between major European competitions, according to an ESPN explanation. The Poland-Portugal match highlights the first day of the second round of Nations League matches, and will live stream from Poland on Thursday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the UEFA Nations League clash pitting reigning European champions Portugal against Poland see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 55,000-seat Silesian Stadium in Chorzów, Poland, on Thursday, October 11. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, and at the same hour Western European Sumer Time in Portugal. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 12:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

Two years ago, Portugal needed penalty kicks to send Poland packing from the Euros, as UEFA.com records, after Robert Lewandowski got Poland off to a fast start with a goal in the second minute — only to see the lead cancelled by Portugal’s then teenage-sensation Renato Sanches just 31 minutes later. But the Portuguese prevailed 5-3 in a shootout and went on to win the European title, which they currently hold.

But Portugal will have to get past Poland this time without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been held out of the match as well as a friendly this weekend against Scotland as he contends with rape allegations in the United States, according to Time Magazine.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part if the Portugal side that faces Poland on Thursday. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Poland vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League Matchday Two clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Poland vs. Portugal showdown at no charge.

Another was to watch the Poland vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League Group A3 showdown live stream online from Chorzów, Poland, is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Poland vs. Portugal showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is also a way to watch the Nations League game stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV, or Sling TV. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Group A3 game live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom the live stream will be carried by Sky GO. In Portugal, the Poland vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League Matchday Two game will be streamed live by Sport TV, and in Poland TVP Sport will carry the live stream. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the UEFA Nations League Group A3 showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the Poland vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League match, see LiveSoccerTV.com.