Angela Rummans Posts Sexy Bathing Suit Shots From Photo Shoot With ‘Big Brother’ Love Tyler Crispen

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen fell in love during their time in the Big Brother 20 house and they have been inseparable since the finale. Tyler immediately moved in with Angela in California and now the BB20 stars are sharing some sexy beach-related pictures that “Tangela” fans won’t want to miss.

Before doing Big Brother, Angela Rummans was already doing some fitness modeling. Now it looks as if she’s perhaps helping to hook boyfriend Tyler Crispen up with some modeling work as well.

Both Angela and Tyler have recently shared some updates via Instagram showing some modeling they have done together. In fact, it looks like they have worked with two different photographers in recent days and both of those photographers shared some shots via their Instagram pages as well.

One photo that Rummans posted shows her in a saucy one-piece bathing suit on the beach with Crispen, whom she refers to has her “puzzle piece.” The suit is tagged as being from the fashion line Indah and is definitely a style that will get someone noticed.

Photographer Jenn Ashley took the sexy shot of Angela and Tyler, and she admitted via her Instagram Stories that she became “beyond obsessed” with the “perfect” Big Brother duo. She was able to bring out some incredible flirty, fun moments from Rummans and Crispen and it looks like they loved the results.

Crispen shared a different shot that Ashley took of them, noting that he “found my person” in Rummans. In this one, Angela is wearing a sexy red bathing suit, but that particular photo only shows a hint of the style and the Big Brother star’s amazing figure.

Tyler posted a few other buzzworthy behind-the-scenes photos via his Instagram Stories, and it looks like photographer Kate Moore was responsible for these. In these photos, Crispen is shirtless, wearing jeans, while Rummans is in a sizzling white one-piece bathing suit.

Hairstylist Bradley Leake worked with Angela and Tyler in this last photo shoot and he couldn’t resist sharing some tidbits via Instagram too. He said that it had been a fun shoot with Tangela and his Instagram Stories included some other sizzling shots of Angela.

In one photo, the Big Brother star is seemingly wearing jeans and a denim jacket with no shirt underneath, and another has Angela in a red-hot bikini. There’s also a peek at Tyler in colorful board shorts, his hair pulled back into his signature man-bun, sitting on a skateboard.

It’s not clear yet where Big Brother fans will be able to see these sexy shots of Angela and Tyler, but it looks like both photo shoots went quite well and that Tangela will probably be doing more gigs together in the weeks ahead. What does the future hold for Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen? So far, it looks like they’re having a great time together and fans are rooting for them to go the distance.