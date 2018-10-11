Savannah Guthrie Says Her Daughter Vale And Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Are Now BFFs

'They actually cried when they had to say goodbye to each other.'

Did they just become best friends? Yep!

Earlier today, many female celebrities came together on the Today Show to celebrate the International Day of the Girl. Celebrities like Meghan Trainor, Jennifer Hudson, and Kelly Clarkson all came together to perform on the show but there were two tots in particular that actually ended up stealing the show.

On her Instagram page, Savannah Guthrie shared a series of photos of her 4-year-old daughter Vale along with Kelly Clarkson’s 4-year-old daughter River Rose, who formed a quick friendship while appearing on the Today Show. The first cute photo shows the two girls standing cheek to cheek caught in an embrace. Both little ladies are all smiles as they appear backstage at the show.

The next image in the series is equally as adorable, with Vale holding River Rose’s cheeks as she sports yet another big smile on her face. A few other photos show the two girls hugging and dancing and the photos are simply too cute for words. In the caption of the image, Guthrie says that the pair never stopped hugging each other throughout the morning.

So far, the post has earned her a ton of attention with over 8,000 likes and 220-plus comments in just an hour of posting. Some fans were quick to comment on how cute the girls are while others thanked Savannah for sharing the sweet images.

“They were so perfect!!! Just being kids!!! What an awesome event!!! Thank You NBC.”

“That was so cute to watch this morning. They are both so adorable,” another wrote.

“These two are now bonded for life! Why can’t everyone be more like these two cuties, the world would be a much happier place,” one more chimed in.

And following the festivities of the morning, Guthrie took time to speak to Us Weekly, where she dished on the new found friendship between her daughter and Kelly Clarkson’s daughter.

“They are best friends now and cannot be separated!” the Today show host gushed. “They actually cried when they had to say goodbye to each other. It is a long distance relationship since they live in Nashville and we live in New York.”

And Guthrie also said that her daughter doesn’t have a clue who River Rose’s famous mother is, today she was all about River, her new bestie.

“For her, the biggest star today was River Rose. She doesn’t know who Kelly Clarkson is — no idea! It’s all about River Rose.”

Hopefully, the two girls can get together again soon for another playdate!