Insiders Blame Selena Gomez’s Drinking For Hospitalization, ‘She Could Die’ If She Doesn’t Stop, Per ‘Radar’

Selena Gomez underwent a risky kidney transplant surgery, and since then, it has become very important to monitor her health to ensure her well being. Recently, Gomez started experiencing lower than normal white cell counts, leading her to seek treatment at a hospital. However, when doctors told her that she would not be allowed to leave, Selena apparently “freaked out,” and tried to rip the IV out of her arm. She subsequently was admitted to the mental health ward.

Since all of this has happened, insiders are revealing that they think the cause of the incident is related to Selena’s drinking habits. Because of the kidney operation, it’s become dangerous for her to drink, so much so that she “could die” if she doesn’t maintain her sobriety. So it would seem that a typical person drinking casually could be fatal for Selena. But to make things worse, it sounds as though she is unwilling to commit herself to sobriety, thus endangering herself.

Her struggles come in the midst of other celebrities dealing with their own addictions. Demi Lovato is in treatment for drug addiction, while Ben Affleck just finished up a 40-day rehab stint for alcohol addiction, per the Inquisitr. Demi’s relapse apparently scared Selena, who felt like that could have been her.

Insiders close to Gomez revealed their thoughts to Radar Online, focusing on Selena’s issues.

“Doctors have all told her she needs to stop. Her family says she needs to stay sober, or she could die.”

This revelation isn’t super shocking, considering that the following statement was her response to being questioned on her drinking habits by Elle.

“As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two s***s. I’m not trying to hide. That’s my life.”

The hospitalization comes on the heels of her having announced a break from social media in an Instagram post.

Selena Gomez’s personal life has been in the news again after on-again-off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, proposed to Hailey Baldwin. The announcement came as a surprise to many, and people have been wondering how Selena has been holding up. After all, it might not have been surprising to Gomez if she and Bieber had ended up back together.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey have already gotten married in a low-key manner — although they’re still planning a wedding celebration in the future.

For now, fans are waiting for news on Selena’s well being. Many fans and followers are sending her prayers and good wishes.