Start Of Princess Eugenie’s Wedding As Fergie, Prince Andrew & Jack Brooksbank Arrive At Windsor Castle

Princess Eugenie’s wedding is about to kick off as the key players have just arrived at Windsor Castle. According to Express, Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Fergie, and Prince Andrew have arrived at the castle in preparation for the big day tomorrow. Eugenie (28) will marry Brooksbank (32) at St. George’s Chapel on Friday, October 12.

The bride-to-be arrived with her fiancé in a car. Photographs show her smiling in anticipation of her big day tomorrow, as Brooksbank drove them to their wedding destination. Prince Andrew drove Sarah, the Duchess of York, and their daughter Princess Beatrice in a separate car. People reported that Eugenie has already told us a lot about the wedding and the engagement.

“Granny actually knew right at the beginning… She was very happy, as was my grandfather.”

The Queen was already awaiting their arrival at the venue. The royal standard was raised to show that she is in residence. After the two tie the knot, the monarch will host the afternoon reception at Windsor Castle. Later, the evening festivities will kick off at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Royal Lodge is home to Prince Andrew and Fergie, who have remained friends since their divorce in 1996.

The wedding party includes Tom Brooksbank — Jack’s brother — as his best man, while Princess Beatrice will act as her sister’s maid of honor. Eight young children have been asked to be the bridesmaids and pageboys including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son and daughter, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“It’s nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters,” Eugenie said.

Details of Eugenie and Jack’s wedding were released this week. They have invited 800 guests including family and friends, while 1,200 members of the public will also be in attendance at the Windsor Caste grounds.

The Dean of Windsor will officiate, and it is reported that the Archbishop of York wrote a personal prayer for the couple. Also on the program is the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Andrea Bocelli, who will sing during the service.

“There’s a lovely quote from Maya Angelou, which I’m paraphrasing, that ‘No one will remember what you said, but they’ll remember how you made them feel.’ It’s about how we feel, but also how our family and friends feel. I want it to be beautiful and fun and to bring out our personalities as much as possible,” Eugenie said of the ceremony.

The royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 12, at St. George’s Chapel.