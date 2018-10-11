‘The Office’ Revival Wouldn’t Work Due To ‘Inappropriate’ Character Humor, Says Steve Carrell

The Office is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, and with a brand new generation of fans being born thanks to the series streaming on Netflix, more interest in a revival and/or reboot has come about. However, actor Steve Carell says he doesn’t believe it’s a good idea to bring the show back to the airwaves.

According to an October 11 report by E! Online, Steve Carell recently sat down for an interview, and opened up about the possibility of there being a revival of The Office. The actor admitted that while it was a special time in his life, he doesn’t think it would be wise to revisit those characters, especially his own on-screen alter-ego, Michael Scott.

“Because The Office is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently, and I think because of that there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate’s different,” Carell told Esquire.

The actor revealed that his character, Michael Scott, would pose a huge problem in today’s society, revealing that he was the definition of an “inappropriate” boss, and that a lot of of the jokes and storylines on the show were “completely wrong-minded.”

While the actor says he understands that there is a higher awareness of what is considered offensive today, people would surely take the character too literally, which would never work.

As many fans of The Office know, there have been many storylines on the show that would likely cause a bit of outrage in today’s climate, such as jokes about the series’ gay character, Oscar.

The characters often fat-shamed the character of Kevin, and sex-shamed the character of Meredith, while also making racially charged jokes at times. The beloved series is not meant to be taken literally, but with the ever-changing times, Steve Carell seemingly thinks it is best to leave the series in the past.

“I’ve never thought of it as a good idea. I think it existed in that time and with those people and it felt right. There was something so special about it, and I guess it’s an odd way to put it, but I love it too much to ever want to do it again. It’s too special to me in my heart in that period of time,” Steve Carell previously told Time about doing a possible revival or reboot.”

However, fans can still watch The Office, which co-starred John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Raiin Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, and many more on Netflix.