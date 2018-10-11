Fran Drescher Opens Up About Past Cancer Battle: ‘It’s Deepened Me As A Human Being’

Since facing a cancer battle of her own, actress Fran Drescher has felt a calling to continue to speak about cancer in order to help others. Most recently, The Nanny star spoke with People about the great organization that she started called Cancer Schmancer and how it is helping her use her own past battle with Uterine cancer as a platform.

Cancer Schmancer was first a book by Drescher that detailed her battle with cancer. But after becoming a New York Times best seller, the actress founded the Cancer Schmancer Movement, which promotes both early detection for cancer as well as the prevention of cancer. It’s a non-profit and Fran feels like it’s part of her duties as a famous figure to help fight cancer.

“I feel like I got famous, I got cancer, and I lived to tell about it. So that’s kind of become my life mission,” she told the publication. “All the work I do as an actor is to stay current so I can speak to the platforms I’m passionate about.”

But Drescher says that it wasn’t always easy for her. At first, she said that she thought ‘Why me lord,’ but eventually she was able to turn her “pain into purpose” and make sense out of something that was so senseless. With that being said, she still isn’t particularly glad she got cancer but she does believe that it’s made her a stronger person in the long run.

“I’m not glad I had cancer. I don’t wish it on anyone. But I am better for it. It’s deepened me as a human being. It’s forced me to have a life that resonates more with other people’s needs, with compassion, and a sensitivity to other people’s pain.”

The 61-year-old was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and calls herself “lucky” that it was found so early and that it was such a slow growing cancer. After two years and seeing eight doctors, Drescher was diagnosed with Uterine Cancer and received an immediate radical hysterectomy. Though the cancer was still in stage 1, which was good, it did not leave Drescher unscathed. Unfortunately, Fran was unable to have children following the surgery.

“I couldn’t have children … I felt very betrayed by the medical community and betrayed by my body.”

Soon, Drescher will hold Fran Drescher’s Master Class Health Summit on October 23. Doctors and other medical professionals will be in attendance to discuss “whole body wellness” and Fran could not be more excited for things to kick off.

“It is fantastic. [The doctors] are looking at the whole body as a system,” the actress says. “And more importantly, they’re asking, ‘Why is the body expressing this?’ Not trying to suppress it.”

Good for Fran for using her voice to do some good!