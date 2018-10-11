Pregnant Pippa Middleton’s Maternity Style Is Earning Rave Reviews, Even In The Final Days Before Her Due Date

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Duchess Kate, is expected to give birth to her first child very soon. She has been seen out running errands in recent days and has been focused on keeping fit and healthy throughout her pregnancy. Even in these final weeks of her pregnancy, Pippa is looking fashionable and great and people can’t help but rave over her maternity style.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Pippa Middleton was spotted out a few days ago doing some grocery shopping and other errands. Despite her large baby bump, she looked comfortable and stylish in what Town and Country said seemed to be a Polo Ralph Lauren dress.

Middleton has rarely been seen without her white sneakers throughout this pregnancy. The ones she’s been wearing lately are said to be Jimmy Choo, although Marie Claire notes that she is also partial to Superga and Adidas Stan Smiths too.

Pippa is also frequently spotted with a large nude tote bag she carries over her shoulder, and Who What Wear said that the Middleton sisters have now made this the new “It” brand. Duchess Kate has been seen carrying the Aspinal of London Mini Mayfair, while Pippa’s tote is apparently the Oversize London Tote that retails for $795.

Pippa Middleton Wore an Adorable Polka Dot Dress While Out Grocery Shopping https://t.co/CmQUrLsK0q pic.twitter.com/Rnx7F89oq6 — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) October 11, 2018

The nearly-due pregnant Middleton has typically been wearing flowy print dresses during these final weeks before her baby comes. In addition to her recent Ralph Lauren polka dot dress, she was also recently spotted in a Claudie Pierlot dress in a paisley print.

The Sun points out that Pippa has shown that one’s maternity style doesn’t have to be dull and boring. Not only has Middleton continued to wear stylish dresses by designers like Anna Mason and Ralph Lauren, but she’s also donned a few pieces from the Fold as well, like the gorgeous blue coat she was spotted in just a few weeks ago.

Pippa Middleton Wears a Blue Coat by The Fold While Leaving the Gym https://t.co/LYADEe2Eo6 pic.twitter.com/W7MtnjYCnL — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 25, 2018

Middleton has tended to keep her hair in simple styles throughout her pregnancy, often wearing it pulled back into a ponytail or down in a no-fuss straight style. Pippa often dons oversized sunglasses when she’s out and about, and she’ll often add some simple pieces of jewelry to sparkle things up just a tad.

While Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have not shared her exact due date, it is expected that she is due to deliver this month. In fact, some people have even started to speculate that she might end up giving birth on the same day as Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank. That may not end up being the case, but it certainly does appear as if James and Pippa’s baby is coming quite soon.