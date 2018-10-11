Teresa & Joe Giudice’s Daughters Will ‘Suffer The Most’ After Deportation, Per ‘Radar’

After learning that he will be deported to his native Italy after an immigration court hearing on October 10, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice and wife Teresa Giudice are allegedly looking towards a life outside of the United States if the reality star’s appeal does not go through.

The couple, who share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9 are likely worried how such a move would affect their family.

Joe Giudice’s cousin Rich Wakile revealed in an interview with Radar Online that he is fearful for the welfare of the four girls, who have lived and gone to school in the United States their entire lives. He worries how such a move would impact the children.

Wakile noted to Radar, “It’s a terrible, terrible event. His daughters are going to suffer most of all from this. It’s a shame. His daughters mean everything to him.”

Although there have been times that Wakile and wife Kathy have had their disagreements with the Guidice’s over the years, he revealed to Radar that he has kept in touch with Joe while the former reality star has been incarcerated on fraud charges.

“I wish family members had an opportunity to speak on his behalf prior to all of this,” Wakile remarked to Radar. “We would’ve been all there to speak, sign any letter of petitions on his behalf. That wasn’t an opportunity given to us.”

Wakile hopes that the appeals court will allow Giudice to remain in the United States. He and his legal team have until November 9 to file.

Exclusive: Joe Giudice's cousin Rich Wakile said his four daughters will "suffer the most" from his deportation. https://t.co/2ccOUT6PKE — Radar Online (@radar_online) October 11, 2018

“I still have hope another door will open up for him and he will remain in the states,” he said. “I hope an appeals court can give him a chance. He got the shortest end of the stick out of anyone else I know on TV,” Giudice’s cousin remarked.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Judge John Ellington told the former RHONJ star at his court hearing that although he “wishes him the best” his case was decided upon “as a matter of law.”

Giudice did not appear in person at his hearing. Rather he appeared via teleconference.

He then remarked to the judge that he wanted to talk to his children about the sudden turn of events.

The former reality star is currently serving a sentence for being accused of engaging in bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. He and wife Teresa allegedly netted over $5 million over a 10-year period. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and set to be released in August of 2019.

On October 2, 2014, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in a federal prison. She was released in December of 2015.