Actress America Ferrera Is Considering Running For Political Office

Actress and Time’s Up activist America Ferrera is seriously considering running for office, according to Page Six.

Ferrera was heavily involved in the Time’s Up movement, a push to stop powerful men in Hollywood from sexually abusing or taking advantage of women, and has been really considering other ways she could advocate for social change.

“This whole movement is about the balance of power, and who is represented, and who has a voice, and whose stories get told, and who tells those stories,” Ferrera said at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. “We can’t just keep saying, ‘Let’s make the world good enough for the people who come behind us.’ We need to step up and take those positions of power.”

“I think women, in particular, are afraid to say that because women who have sought power as elected officials have not been treated very well and been called some really ugly names,” Ferrera continued. “So we think, if we say we want to run for office, that is going to make us seem like a power-hungry shrew or something.”

“So I will say, for the first time, in front of a public audience, sure, I’ve asked myself the question of whether I should be running for office,” she said. “And I think you should be asking yourself that question, too.”

Ferrera also took the time to praise Lisa Borders, the newly appointed CEO of Time’s Up, and other women who may be running for office, stressing the importance of supporting those women.

Ferrera has been vocal about her support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, one of the three women who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Ferrara, along with Tarana Burke, Amanda de Cadenet, Glennon Doyle, and Tracee Ellis Ross, signed and released “A Love Letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” a document that thanked Dr. Blasey Ford for her bravery in coming forward and pledged to keep fighting against sexual assault.

“Our generation has found in you what those before us found in Professor Anita Hill: a heroism based not on greed, ego, violence, and self-serving nationalism but truth, vulnerability, and the courage to sacrifice one’s own safety for the greater good,” said the letter, which is posted on the #MeToo movement’s website. “When you stood there in front of us, Dr. Ford, we found a heroism we could not only believe in, but become.”

Ferrera has also been vocal about encouraging her social media followers to get involved in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections, posting messages and reminders about registering to vote and speaking about unpopular Trump administration decisions, like the family separation policy for illegal immigrants, as reported by USA Today.

While we don’t know for sure if a political run is in Ferrera’s future, we sure know how important she sees it today.