Mariah Carey Shares Throwback Pic Of Herself In Tight ‘Vote Or Die’ T-Shirt And Short Jean Shorts

The 'Vote or Die' campaign was promoted by several celebrities in 2004, including P. Diddy, promoting voter registration for young people in that year's elections.

Mariah Carey, fresh off of a performance at the American Music Awards earlier this week, shared a photograph of herself wearing a tight white “Vote or Die” t-shirt from 2004.

In the same photograph, which features Carey smiling at the camera and posing in high heels, the singer is also wearing short jean-shorts, which are unbuttoned at the top.

Carey shared a caption in her post, in which she urged her followers to take action at the polls in this year’s midterm elections, which are less than four weeks away.

“#tbt we shot this campaign in 2004 but the message is still relevant today,” Carey wrote, referencing the “Vote or Die” movement from that year. “VOTE! Your voice matters.”

Carey also encouraged her followers to register themselves online. “Register to vote now @ vote.org,” she wrote.

The Citizen Change organization, which created the “Vote or Die” catchphrase in 2004, was founded by rap artist P. Diddy.

“We wanted to do an extreme makeover of the election process,” Diddy told reporters at the time, according to reporting from the Today Show.

Officially a non-partisan movement, Diddy made critical points against both candidates during that year’s presidential campaign.

“[Democratic presidential candidate John] Kerry isn’t smart enough. Instead of throwing a football around, he should take his butt into the inner-city and see how a young kid is going to school,” the rapper said in 2004. “And you don’t see [President George W.] Bush taking the time to go to BET or MTV. Nobody was talking to this community. I deal with them every day.”

Carey was in on the movement to register young people to vote more than 14 years ago, according to the Mariah Carey Archives website. It appears she remains committed to that goal in posting a throwback picture to her Instagram profile on Thursday.

Other celebrities are encouraging young people to register and vote in this year’s midterm elections. And by all accounts, they seem to have made an impact. An Instagram post by Taylor Swift, in which the country and pop singer asked her followers to register to vote and elect Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee, resulted in tens of thousands of new voter registrations in the state following her post, according to previous reporting from the Inquisitr.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift wrote in her post.