Kate Moss’ Sister Lottie Wears Sexy Lace Lingerie In Raunchy Instagram Post

Lottie Moss flaunted her enviable figure in her latest Instagram post as she posed seductively for a good-night snap while wearing only her underwear.

Kate Moss’s younger half sister sure knows how to keep her fans coming back for more, and this time she exhibited her model figure by taking a sexy mirror selfie in a black lace lingerie set, which she shared via her Instagram stories.

The 20-year-old captured her flirty side as she seemed to be getting ready to go out, as a pile of clothes could be seen sitting in the background of her raunchy picture. While she seemed to be mostly makeup-free, Lottie wore her long blonde locks down. The caption of her Instagram story read “BLUR,” all in capital block letters.

The London model is no stranger to sharing provocative pictures with her over 200,000 followers on the social media platform, and she often posts pictures of herself in a bikini or sporting underwear only. In an Instagram post from September, Lottie shared a couple of pictures while posing in her underwear, which she paired with a denim jacket, captioning the snap with a message for the online haters.

“A big shout out to all haters and online trolls. Your negativity has been turned into love. Thank you @diesel for the support and to help spread the positivity!!” the blonde bombshell said.

But Lottie’s older sister, supermodel Kate Moss, has recently said that she “hates” posing naked — as it brings back memories of how awkward she felt when she had to strip off as a young model.

“There was no pressure to pose topless. I worked with a woman photographer, Corinne Day, and she always liked me with no top on. I did not like it at all when I first started,” the British fashion icon said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Kate then explained that she managed to get used to posing without her clothes on while working with her then-boyfriend, photographer Mario Sorrenti, who shot her for her famous 1993 Calvin Klein Obsession campaign.

“Mario was my boyfriend so I was kind of used to it, but I still was always like, ‘Can I just put some clothes on?'” she added.

However, Lottie does seem to have gotten the party gene from her older half-sister. According to the Sun, she was spotted looking worse for wear as she smoked a cigarette and waited for a taxi after a boozy night out in London.