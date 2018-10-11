Donald Trump Jr. Will Be Indicted Before His Next Birthday, Michael Avenatti Predicts — That’s New Year’s Eve

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti has made another prediction, this one about the dark fate of Donald Trump's eldest son.

Following his prediction earlier this week that Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will come under a criminal indictment — warning Trump Jr. to “buckle up buttercup,” as Inquisitr reported — attorney Michael Avenatti has now named a specific date as the latest the 40-year-old Trump Jr. will be indicted.

In a Thursday morning Twitter post, Avenatti — best known for representing pornographic film performer Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against the senior Trump — predicted that Trump Jr. will be indicted sometime before he turns 41 years old, on New Year’s Eve.

“Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months,” Avenatti wrote, ending his Twitter post with the hashtag, “#Winning.”

Avenatti cited no source for his highly specific prediction, nor did he indicate the charges on which he expects Trump Jr. to be indicted. The lawyer did not leave himself much of a window for his prediction to come true. Trump Jr.’s December 31 birthday is only 81 days from Thursday — and just 55 days after the November 6 midterm elections. The United States Justice Department traditionally withholds indictments that may affect an election for 60 days before that election, according to LawFare.

The 2018 midterm elections are scheduled to take place 26 days from the October 11 date of Avenatti’s Twitter message.

Attorney Michael Avenatti (r) with his client, adult film star Stormy Daniels (l). Tara Ziemba / Getty Images

In theory, Trump Jr. could face criminal indictment on at least two fronts. He was the main contact within the Trump campaign who organized and attended the June 9, 2016, meeting in Trump Tower with a group of Russians led by a Kremlin-linked lawyer who later acknowledged that she was an “informant” for a top Russian official, as Inquisitr has reported. The meeting is believed to be a major focus of the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Trump Jr. has also been part of an investigation by the New York State Attorney General into the activities of The Trump Foundation. According to The New York Times, the lawsuit accuses the Trump family charity of using funds for personal use by Trump and his adult children, including using cash from the foundation “to settle legal claims against his various businesses, even spending $10,000 on a portrait of Mr. Trump that was hung at one of his golf clubs.”

Though the lawsuit is currently a civil matter, criminal charges could still be filed from the state investigation, The Times reported.