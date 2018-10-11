Dua Lipa Stuns In A Backless Sequin Dress Ahead Of ‘Electricity’ Performance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Singer Dua Lipa took to Instagram to post several photos of herself in a skimpy silver dress ahead of her performance of hit pop song “Electricity” on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles. During the late-night show, Lipa gave an energetic performance of her Silk City collaboration — complete with a live band and dancing back-up singers — reported Rolling Stone.

The photos posted to her Instagram page feature her preparing for the big night in a hotel bathroom. The silver and purple mid-thigh dress shimmers in the light, hugging her slim figure and showing off her muscular frame. In one of the photos, she is turned with her back towards the camera as she leans against the wall with one hand, looking back over her shoulder with a pouty expression on her face. She has one hip pushed to the side, giving her backside a bit of a lift. Her short blonde hair is slightly wavy and messy — and she’s completed the look with red lipstick, thick black lashes, and several rings and bracelets.

She captioned one of the photos with an announcement of her performance, writing, “3RD TIME BACK!! I’ll be performing #Electricity tonight on @jimmykimmellive check local listings!!! // shot by @pixielevinson.”

Comments from her followers included, “[L]ove dua inside out she’s one of the most amazing artists out there now! So creative and so much soul!” and “The best songgggg everr. You are so beautiful and amazing voice.”

The “New Rules” singer’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! took place following a midnight prank, in which Lipa snuck into Kimmel’s bedroom during the night and woke him up with a surprise rendition of “Electricity.” The star was not the first to prank the talk show host, following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Miley Cyrus.

The singer entered Kimmel’s bedroom along with a series of dancers and a camera team and immediately filled it with smoke, music, and lights. She then proceeded to belt out the song as she held a taser in her hand and jumped on his bed.

Kimmel later presented the clip on his show, setting it up by saying, “I’ve fallen victim, once again, to a prank. For whatever reason my wife thinks it’s funny to have a famous singer and a bunch of dancers sneak into our house in the middle of the night to wake me up with an impromptu performance.”

He then joked, “When I saw what she was wearing with the white shirt and those orange shorts, I thought I was having a dream about Hooters.”