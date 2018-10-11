Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Split May Be Coming Very Soon, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardsahian is reportedly having some major doubts about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

According to an October 11 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is so unhappy with her relationship that she is considering ending things with Tristan Thompson.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is thinking about taking a break from her baby daddy, and that she is torn over her feelings for the NBA star at the moment. Kardashian is said to be weighing her options with regards to potentially taking a break from their romance, despite the fact that she very much loves him.

“Khloe is torn over her feelings for Tristan, and she is seriously considering taking a break in their relationship as the NBA season is about to start. She has a lot of love for Tristan, so she’s not yet ready to break up with him for good, but she is confused. She wants things to work out, and is really emotional while trying to decide what is best for them,” an insider dished.

The source goes on to reveal that Khloe is sick of having to worry about what Tristan is doing, and who he is with. She wants to be surrounded by her family and thinks that living apart from her boyfriend for awhile may actually be good for their relationship.

“She feels like she doesn’t know if she can deal with constantly worrying about what Tristan is doing. She wants to stay near family in Calabasas, so she is thinking that taking a break from Tristan during the season might be the healthiest thing for both of them,” the insider stated.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him getting familiar with multiple other women surfaced online.

The cheating scandal erupted as Khloe was nine months pregnant with the couple’s daughter, True. She gave birth just days after the shocking evidence hit the internet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian was set to move back to Cleveland with Thompson this fall for the start of the NBA season. However, she has postponed that move as she does a little soul searching.

Khloe has decided to stay in L.A. with her sisters, mother, and friends for the time being as she figures out what is next in her relationship with Tristan.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!