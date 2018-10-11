Michelle Obama Reveals What Barack Does That Drives Her Crazy

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed in a recent interview that she has one secret to a successful marriage.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have an incredibly close, loving relationship — but even the most perfect matches can get on each other’s nerves by times.

According to Business Insider, Michelle Obama opened up about the things that her husband does that drives her nuts on the Today show.

“One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms,” the former first lady said, causing the crowd to crack up with laughter. “When he enters my bathrooms, sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are you in here?’ And he’s like, ‘I live here, can I enjoy my bathroom, too?'”

Despite the small annoyances, the former First Lady revealed that life since leaving the White House “has been good” for the pair, and now that the two have time away from being the most powerful couple in the world, they have the ability to enjoy the “small things.”

“It’s going to my girl’s game and just really being a mom,” she said. “So there’s nothing new that’s going on. It’s just that we’re out in the real world.”

The couple’s love for one another is clear, most apparently on display when the former president posted a touching tribute to the two on Twitter to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with,” Barack Obama wrote in the post, which included a picture of his wife looking out of an airplane window.

Michelle Obama showed up on Today to announce a new “Global Girls Alliance” initiative, a campaign to support more than 1,500 grassroots groups focused on educating young women all over the world.

“The stats show when you educate a girl, you educate a family, a community, a country. It makes no sense… that girls and women are not getting educated, that they’re not in school… So it absolutely makes sense for us if we care about climate change, if we care about poverty, if we care about maternal child health, then we have to care about education.”

Michelle Obama has long been an advocate for educational programs, heading up seven major initiatives since she became the First Lady back in 2004, according to The Edvocate.

She’s championed causes related to arts education, healthy school lunches, fashion education, college education, the need for school counselors, education for women, and education for African-Americans.

The former President has not been quiet since his term has been over, flying all over the country and attending speaking arrangments to endorse political candidates, Vox details.

No matter what’s happening among the two politically, it’s clear their romantic relationship is as strong as ever.