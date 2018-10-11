‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, October 11: Quinn’s New Scheme With Jewelry Client Worries Wyatt

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 11 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will tell his mother Quinn (Rena Sofer) about his new position at Forrester Creations, according to Highlight Hollywood. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) also tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about what she witnessed in Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) office.

Wyatt cannot wait to tell his mother the good news that he is no longer unemployed and living off the goodwill of his parents. In fact, he has gotten himself a job and will once again be a productive member of society. All he did was speak to his ex-wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to thank her for giving his current girlfriend Sally (Courtney Hope) a chance and she handed him a job on a platter. He is once again the social media manager of FC. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will be worried about his mother when she has a shocking reaction to his news.

Now, B&B viewers know that although Quinn has been a good girl of late, she has this deliciously devious side to her. Several sites speculate that she could be hiding something from Wyatt and that he could jeopardize her secret if he is in such close proximity to her on an everyday basis. However, Quinn’s naturally cunning nature leads one to believe that there could be something bigger at play. The promo photo has Wyatt frowning as his mother looks up at him with a sneaky look on her face.

Next week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news, via Inquisitr, states that Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) real-life mother will be playing a small role. Holly Hatcher-Frazier, from Dance Moms, will play the role of “The Client.” Presently everyone at Forrester is wrapped up in the lingerie line, while Bill is too involved with Spencer Publications to have a special client. Could Quinn be hatching up a scheme now that she will be working with her son again? It is very possible that the client could be looking for a new piece of jewelry. Now that Quinn’s favorite side-kick is back, expect to see her mischievous side again.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Ridge will be blown away when his daughter makes a serious allegation against Brooke. Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Steffy saw Brooke and Bill in a passionate kiss. Considering that Brooke was constantly lambasting Steffy this year for having no morals and values, it only makes sense that Steffy tells her father that his wife is cheating on him. Ridge will be devastated that his wife would kiss his biggest enemy. Does this signal the end for Brooke and Ridge, or will they forgive each other for their recent sins? Tune in to cliffhanger Friday on CBS.