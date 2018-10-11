Cardi B Supports Selena Gomez With Instagram Message After Singer is Hospitalized

Cardi B has thrown her support behind her pal Selena Gomez, offering up a message of love and support on her Instagram profile after Gomez was hospitalized for an “emotional breakdown.”

Cardi B’s post on her Instagram story showed a photo of Gomez in concert with the caption, “You are amazing.”

Hollywood Life reported that Gomez was reportedly hospitalized twice in the past several weeks, and is now being treated at a mental health facility. The first hospitalization occurred in September, per Hollywood Life, and it was allegedly due to a low white blood cell count — likely due to the kidney transplant that the singer had in 2017.

Gomez was then readmitted into the hospital when, once again, her white blood cell count dipped low.

TMZ noted that the singer tried to leave the hospital. When she was not allowed to by her physician, she attempted to rip her IVs out.

The singer then allegedly had an “emotional breakdown” according to TMZ, and has since been moved to an East Coast psychiatric facility.

“She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a source close to the situation told People.

“She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

The outlet noted that Gomez is receiving dialectical behavior therapy, otherwise known as DBT. The therapy treats various mental health disorders. Selena has received DBT in the past reported TMZ.

Psychology Today explains that DBT provides clients with new skills to manage painful emotions and decrease conflict in relationships.

Gomez first sought treatment at Arizona’s Dawn of the Meadows facility in early 2014. Two years later, she checked into a Tennessee treatment center to focus on her mental health, according to Page Six.

The news, which was first reported by TMZ, came a few weeks after Gomez announced that she was taking a break from social media after the singer was bullied on the heels of ex Justin Bieber’s marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.

The “Wolves” singer has previously claimed that she suffers from depression and anxiety stemming from her ongoing battle with lupus.

Hollywood Life also reported that Gomez’ pal DJ Snake also sent his well-wishes on an Instagram story. “Get well soon queen, prayers are sending,” he said.

Selena, Cardi B, Ozuna, and DJ Snake recently released the video for their smash hit tune “Taki Taki.”