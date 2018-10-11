Bethenny Frankel’s Rumored New Boyfriend Paul Bernon Is Reportedly Married, See Him With Wife Ashley Bernon

Bethenny Frankel's new man is allegedly still married to wife Ashley, the mother of his two kids.

Bethenny Frankel’s rumored new boyfriend, Paul Bernon, is reportedly a married man.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member stepped out with her latest love interest earlier this week in Boston and days later, Reality Blurb told readers the film producer appears to be legally married to wife Ashley.

On October 9, the outlet shared details regarding Paul’s relationship, stating he and Ashley have been married for 14 years.

While it is certainly possible that the couple is currently separated, there doesn’t seem to be any signs of a divorce filing from either Paul or Ashley. That said, Ashley hasn’t shared any new images of her husband on her Facebook page since June and is no longer friends with him on the social media platform.

Paul and Ashley Bernon share two children, including son Tucker and daughter Skylar.

Bethenny Frankel was first linked to Paul days ago after the assumed couple was spotted spending time with one another in Boston, where he’s believed to be living. At the time of their Boston visit, Bethenny and Paul were seen holding hands with one another while walking down the street and kissing as they prepared to part ways.

Following the telling images, both Bethenny and Paul have remained silent.

Ashley and Paul Bernon attend the premiere of ‘Adult Beginners’ at ArcLight Hollywood on April 15, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may recall, Bethenny Frankel’s last boyfriend, the late Dennis Shields, was also legally married during their two-year relationship, which ended in August after he was found dead of an apparent overdose at his Trump Tower apartment.

During an interview with People magazine last month, Frankel said she was still struggling with the loss of Shields and doing her best to focus on her ongoing relief efforts for those impacted by the recent hurricanes in the south.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling,” she said at the time. “I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.”

“People are suffering way more than I am,” Frankel added. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”

Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 sometime next year. No word yet on whether Paul Bernon will be featured.