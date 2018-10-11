‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Finally Gets News About EJ

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will soon be getting a lead about her husband EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will tell Sami something she’s been waiting to hear. Poor Sami has been searching tirelessly for her husband ever since she was given a glimmer of hope that he may still be alive.

As fans will remember, Sami previously found a letter from EJ that hinted that he may be alive after he was shot and killed by one of Clyde Weston’s goons a few years ago.

Sami searched with no results, but her hope has been renewed. Recently Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) came back into town and dropped a bombshell, claiming that her brother was still alive and that she was the only person who knew where to find him.

Kristen told Sami all about how she visited EJ’s body in the morgue soon after his death and injected him with Dr. Rolf’s serum, the same serum that brought Sami’s son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) back from the dead. However, Kristen didn’t offer up any more information, and Sami hasn’t been able to find her to make her talk.

However, Days of our Lives fans know that Kristen did spill the details on EJ to Stefan, who could help Sami find her long-lost husband. Of course, Stefan doesn’t do anything without something in return, and it looks like he and Sami will partner up in hopes of seeing some big gains. Stefan will keep up his end of the bargain this week when he gives Sami her first real lead about EJ’s whereabouts.

In the latest #DAYS, things are getting hot and heavy between Brady and Kristen! https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/XhPxsn9SA5 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 11, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will be busy following Kristen DiMera around. Brady is currently pretending to be in love with Kristen to get close to her and he is hoping to find out what she has been up to, and even help Sami reconnect with EJ.

Meanwhile, Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) partner in crime will be revealed, with all signs are pointing to Kristen being the person that he is working with. This means that Sami, Eric, and Brady’s searches may all end up colliding together for one huge bombshell during the time of fall sweeps.

Back home, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be forced to deal with Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) when she continues to put his plan in for Marlena Evans (also Hall) in jeopardy.

Days of our Lives fans can watch all of the drama unfold weekday afternoons on NBC.