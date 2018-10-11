Khabib Nurmagomedov Quitting UFC? Fighter Says He’ll Break Contract With ‘Hypocrites’ If His Team Is Punished

UFC could lose one of its top champions without him stepping foot in the octagon for them again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is going off! The Dagestani fighter and UFC Lightweight Champion has threatened to break his contract with the promotion — calling them “hypocrites” — if members of his team are punished following their post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor and his entourage a week ago.

“Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started,” reads Nurmagomedov’s Instagram post.

Nurmagomedov then referenced his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov, whose fight against McGregor teammate Artem Lobov was reportedly canceled.

“If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself.”

Tukhugov is the person who punched McGregor in the scrum after the fight was over.

Nurmagomedov is standing by his “brothers” and will do anything necessary to make sure that they are all treated fairly and equally. He’s willing to walk away from everything if his team is separated by force.

As reported by TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White isn’t going to just forget about everything that happened at UFC 229

There is so much to take in from that one Instagram post and a lot of valid points raised by Nurmagomedov that have plenty of people talking. One of the biggest things he brings up in the fairness aspect of UFC is the infamous Conor McGregor bus attack.

Shortly before UFC 223 in April of this year, Conor McGregor was arrested after he and a bunch of his cohorts attacked a bus carrying numerous athletes, coaches, and managers. McGregor ended up being charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal mischief from a moment that will go down in MMA history.

McGregor was looking for Nurmagomedov, who had had an altercation earlier that week with Artem Lobov, one of Conor’s teammates. Dana White and UFC are being called out now for not issuing disciplinary action and thus, bringing forth the title of “hypocrites.”

“Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people?” Nurmagomedov continued in his Instagram post. “They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?”

Right now, there is not much keeping Khabib Nurmagomedov from just abandoning UFC as he doesn’t care about his job or the $2 million purse being withheld. He’s prepared for them to keep the money he won by defeating Conor McGregor and doesn’t care what they do with it. Nurmagomedov is defending his honor, defending the honor of his teammates, and he’s prepared to walk away from everything.

If one goes, they all go.