Khloe Kardashian Cheated On Tristan Thompson With Ex-Boyfriend French Montana, Per ‘In Touch’

Khloe Kardahian allegedly cheated on her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, with her former boyfriend, French Montana, in an attempt to get even.

According to an October 10 report by In Touch Weekly, Khloe Kardahian was sick of playing the victim after Tristan Thompson cheated on her earlier this year, and she wanted to get revenge. So, she turned to her ex-boyfriend, rapper French Montana.

Sources tell the magazine that Khloe and French hooked up “several’ months ago, and that it was purely to get “payback” on Tristan.

“Khloe cheated on Tristan with her ex French Montana. They hooked up as early as several months ago. Plain and simple, it was payback time.”

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

However, Kardashian went on to stay with Thompson, and the couple have been working on their relationship issues together. Following the cheating scandal, the pair stayed in Cleveland together, and later moved to Khloe’s home in L.A. after the NBA ended.

However, with the new NBA season kicking off next week, there are questions about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe was supposed to move back to Cleveland with Tristan this fall for the duration of the NBA season. However, she changed her mind at the last minute.

Although she reportedly had her bags packed to return to Ohio, she realized that she is still feeling a lot of emotions about Tristan’s cheating scandal, and decided to stay in L.A. with her friends and family, and her daughter, True.

Sources tell People Magazine that Khloe Kardashian is finding it hard to Trust Tristan Thompson following his infidelity, and that she simply wasn’t ready to leave her family in L.A. The move to Cleveland has reportedly been postponed.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad. Khloe still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!