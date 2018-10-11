Trump Says Kanye West Lunch Will Help With Black Vote In ‘Fox & Friends’ Interview

Donald Trump claimed that having lunch with rapper Kanye West will help score him black voters on a recent episode of Fox & Friends. The president spoke about West’s continued support of him during a phone-in interview to the morning news show.

“He’s taken a lot of heat for being your supporter. It’s hard to be a supporter when people are ganging up on you,” said one of the hosts of the morning Fox News series to Trump.

“I like him a lot he has been a friend of mine a long time he’s a different kind of a guy and I say that in a positive way. Those in the music business say he’s a genius,” noted Trump via a phone call to the network.

“When Kanye came out very strongly a couple of months ago, something happened. My polls went up something like 25%,” claimed the president in the interview.

“He’s got a big following in the African-American community. He’s respected and he’s a great guy. He’s a private guy and he wants to help people and I think maybe he more than anything, wants prison reform,” he noted.

Trump gushed about his African-American poll numbers after Kanye made it known about his support for POTUS. He maintains his claim that his poll numbers with African-American men soared when Kanye threw support behind Trump.

TMZ reported that the real reason Trump says he values Kanye West’s support is that the rapper is a sure bet when it comes to attracting male African-American voters.

The entertainment news outlet also reported that Trump’s sit-down with West when the critical midterm elections are just a few weeks away “may be more important to Trump than prison reform.”

They cite that West’s support could make Trump’s numbers go up with black voters.

West, who knows goes by the name of Ye, recently appeared on Saturday Night Live and after the cameras stopped rolling, ranted about his support for President Trump.

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

“It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all their policies,” said West on SNL.

Trump and West are scheduled to meet today, October 11 at The White House to discuss prison reform.