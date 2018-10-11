Lena Dunham Supports Taylor Swift Breaking Her Political Silence

Actress Lena Dunham expressed her support for friend and pop star Taylor Swift after Swift encouraged her supporters to vote for two Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

‘Girls’ star Lena Dunham opened up about her relationship with her friend superstar pop performer Taylor Swift during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ according to Entertainment Tonight.

Dunham talked about her thoughts on Swift’s recent decision to break her longstanding policy of avoiding politics when she endorsed two Democratic candidates in Tennessee, which led to a massive spike in registered voters in the state, as The Inquisitr reported.

Swift doubled down on her political stances, urging her supporters to get out and vote in the upcoming midterms during her AMA acceptance speech as The Inquisitr reported.

Dunham expressed her admiration in Swift coming forward about her endorsements.

“That was really amazing,” Dunham said. “I’m always proud of Taylor. Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she’s an amazing friend to lots of people in the world.”

Dunham tried to offer her own explanation for why she felt Swift decided to speak out.

“She felt it was time for her to talk about politics, and I never judged her for considering that a private domain, but I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out and I’m so moved and honored to be her friend.”

Unlike Swift, Dunham has been very open and vocal about her own politics.

She has a long history of supporting Democratic candidates, like Hillary Clinton, so much so that she was even blamed by some for being partially at fault for Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Dunham wrote a letter to fans after Clinton’s loss, writing, “Because as horrifying as I found Donald Trump’s rhetoric, as hideous as I found his racism and xenophobia, as threatening to basic decency as I found his demagogue persona, I never truly believed he could win.”

Despite that, Dunham was undeterred from endorsing and stumping for candidates she believed in like Democratic New Jersey Gubernatorial hopeful Jim Johnson.

Dunham cited her reasons for supporting Johnson were based on his progressive politics.

“He’s not an ableist. He’s a person who desperately wants everyone in New Jersey to have what they deserve,” she said.

“He wants to bring back things like housing, health care, the bare essentials.” Dunham continued.

On top of her vocal support for Democratic candidates, she has been vocal about his distaste for President Donald Trump and his administration.

A full list of Dunham quotes blasting the President is available via Entertainment Tonight.