Lena Dunham Confesses That Calvin Harris Was Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Boyfriend

Actress Lena Dunham was a guest on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday night where she played a game of Plead the Fifth. Among the questions that came her way during the game was one from Girls co-star Andrew Rannells asking her to identify which of Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends she liked the least, reported E! News.
Dunham is a close friend of singer Taylor Swift and has been a witness to some of Swift’s failed relationships. The “Shake It Off” singer is currently dating actor Joe Alwyn but is attempting to keep it on the down low after her relationships with Jake Gyllenhaal, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Jonas, Conor Kennedy, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, and Harry Styles received more attention than she liked.
After being warned by host Andy Cohen to choose her “gentleman carefully,” Dunham revealed her least favorite of Swift’s boyfriends as Calvin Harris.
“I want to do right by her on this question—and I’m also proud, because I haven’t pled the fifth on any of these and I think that makes me some kind of champion! My least favorite was Calvin Harris, because I felt he was petty in the public and who needs to do that?”
Harris and Swift broke up in 2016 after a year and a half of dating. At the time, a source reported that “Taylor and Adam had no big blowout fight, but the romance just was not there anymore for them. Adam is the one that ended it. It was all done in a very mature fashion. Taylor is pretty upset but they are still in communication. Taylor was there for Adam with his accident and supportive,” reported E! News.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ????????????
Things got a bit messy shortly after the breakup when Swift revealed that she co-wrote his hit song “This Is What You Came for” under a pseudonym. Initially, Harris told Ryan Seacrest on the radio show On-Air With Ryan Seacrest that he couldn’t see himself collaborating with Swift, according to E! News.
Harris went on a Twitter rant after the pop star’s representative reported that she had co-written the song saying, “Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though.”
In the same episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Dunham complimented Swift on her bravery in publicly revealing her political views.
“That was really amazing. I mean, I’m always proud of Taylor. Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she’s an amazing friend to lots of people in the world. She felt it was time for her to talk about politics—and I never judged her for considering that a private domain—but I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out. I’m so moved and honored to be her friend.”