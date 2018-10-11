‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, October 10: Steffy Catches Bill & Brooke In Passionate Kiss

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, October 10 states that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) spied his girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), in the Forrester Creations design office and approached her from behind. He put his arms around her and proceeded to kiss her neck. He then told the redhead that she just got kissed by the new social media manager. Sally was excited for him and delighted that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had hired him. She locked the door, and before kissing again, they talked about what Bill’s reaction would be when he found out that his son was working for the opposition again.

According to She Knows Soaps, Steffy approached Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to ask him what was going on between him and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Although he told her that the tension had to do with the custody hearing, he didn’t tell her the full story. Steffy assumed that Brooke had no cause to blame Ridge for Bill (Don Diamont) losing the custody case. She found it strange that Brooke didn’t take Katie’s (Heather Tom) side in the custody suit, but stood with Bill. She said Bill’s signature move would have been to bribe the judge, but the court gave custody of Will (Finnegan George) to Katie and that was not her father’s fault. Ridge tried to talk to her about Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) but Steffy was worried about his marriage. They hugged and he told her not to worry about him.

Bill and Brooke discussed the judge’s decision. He opined that perhaps the judge felt that he wasn’t a good father and ruled against him because of that. Brooke assured Bill that there was nothing that he could have done to change the judge’s mind. She told him that he handled himself with integrity when he said that he didn’t play dirty this time around. Bill expressed his gratitude that Brooke was on his side, and that she had even taken the heat from Ridge to fight in his corner.

Ridge said “My biggest loss,” and Brooke assumed that he was talking about Will. He then clarified that he was talking about her. He then said that since he lost Brooke, he had gone after Steffy, and had alienated his boys. He was without a family even though he had money and power. Bill then said that he would always love Katie because she gave him Will, but Brooke understood him. He told Brooke, “It’s always been you, Brooke,” and then passionately kissed her. Just then, Steffy opened the door and saw Brooke and Bill lip-locked. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.