Gisele Bundchen Shares Adorable Photos With Her & Tom Brady’s Kids At Disney World

Gisele posted sweet family vacation photos from a recent trip to Walt Disney World.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen shared the sweetest family vacation photos with her followers after taking her and husband Tom Brady’s children to Walt Disney World in Florida. Per People, Gisele uploaded cute pictures from her family vacation on Instagram Stories on October 10 after taking her two kids to the Magic Kingdom park where they took on the rides and met the characters.

The three snaps shared by the star this week showed Gisele at the Orlando theme park with her 8-year-old son Ben and her 5-year-old daughter Vivian.

Though their dad Tom Brady didn’t appear in any of the photos posted to his wife’s social media account this week, Gisele joked in the caption of one picture that she was just as excited as her daughter to meet the famous princesses.

One snap shared by the former Victoria’s Secret model showed Vivian – who was dressed as The Little Mermaid’s Ariel – and her mom meeting Cinderella together. Bundchen joked in the caption, “Who do you think is more excited to meet Cinderella?” as both seemed pretty excited during their meet-and-greet session.

Gisele then shared a second photo from the family trip to Walt Disney World on her page with her more than 14 million followers which showed Vivian getting behind the wheel with her mom in the passenger seat.

“The boss on the wheel!” she captioned the snap, which showed her daughter driving a car on the Tomorrowland Speedway ride.

But Gisele wasn’t done sharing sweet photos from her day at the park with her kids just yet.

She then shared a third snap with her fans which featured both her daughter and son Ben from the back as they walked around the theme park together while dressed up in their costumes.

“My little princess and my little knight!” Bundchen captioned the adorable photo, which showed Vivian in her Ariel outfit – complete with a tiara on her head – while her brother wore a cape and carried a sword and a shield as he dressed up as a knight.

Though it’s not clear if Tom made the trip with his family as he didn’t appear in any of the Instagram Stories uploads, the latest adorable vacation snaps of their kids come shortly after Gisele opened up about her relationship with the world famous quarterback as she promoted her recently released book titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

Per E! News, Bundchen spoke candidly about finding out that Brady was expecting a child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan after just a few months of dating following a meeting on a blind date.

“I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bundchen wrote of finding out that Bridget was pregnant with Jack, who is now 11-years-old. “Needless to say, that wasn’t an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth.”

She then went on to refer to Jack as being her “bonus child” while adding that he’s “been a huge gift and blessing” in her life.