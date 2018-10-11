Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Skip Princess Eugenie’s Post-Wedding Celebration? Here’s Why

The Dike and Duchess of Sussex may miss the best part of Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank will be a royal affair, but some of the top members of the Royal Family won’t be present for all of it.

Princess Eugenie and her groom will tie the knot on Friday, October 12 at St. George’s Chapel. The ceremony will be followed a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at the York family home, Royal Lodge.

But the fun-loving Eugenie and her husband will continue the party on Saturday with an outdoor festival-style event, and that’s where the guest list may dwindle. According to People, Princess Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry, whom she is very close to, may have to skip her post-wedding fest due to his previous travel commitments with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to embark on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand early next week, so there is a high probability they will skip Eugenie’s second day of wedding festivities on Saturday evening to allow for adequate travel time for the 22-hour flight to Sydney, where their tour is scheduled to start.

If Harry and Meghan are no shows, they will miss the much more casual festival-style wedding event that will feature a fairground and food stalls. According to The Sunday Times, Princess Eugenie’s Saturday night party will include “dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, Bloody Marys for the hangovers, and a festival vibe.”

Meghan and Harry won’t be the only missing Royal Family members from Eugenie’s gala. Prince Harry’s stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall won’t be present for any of Eugenie’s wedding festivities because she reportedly has a day of royal duties scheduled in Scotland.

In addition, People reports that Eugenie’s grandfather Prince Philip’s attendance is questionable. The 97-year-old has reportedly been estranged from Eugenie’s mom, Sarah, the Duchess of York, ever since her split from Prince Andrew in 1992. An insider told People Prince Phillip “does what he wants” so it’s anybody’s guess if he’ll make it to Eugenie’s wedding after making “a supreme effort for Harry” when his grandson married Meghan Markle back in May.

While the festival bash won’t be shown on TV, British network ITV will air Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding ceremony during its daytime talk show, This Morning, as part of a three-hour special titled This Morning at the Royal Wedding. The wedding will also be broadcast in the U.S. on TLC.