Melania Trump Considers Herself To Be ‘The Most Bullied Person In The World’

That's why she created her 'Be Best' anti-bullying campaign.

Melania Trump says she is “the most bullied person in the world” and that’s why she created her “Be Best” anti-bullying campaign, Business Insider is reporting.

Speaking to ABC’s Tom Llamas on Good Morning America, the first lady said that she doesn’t even use Twitter anymore due to the number of hateful comments she receives. Her Twitter account, by the way, is active, but like many high-profile people, Melania personally doesn’t run her social media presence, instead handing that job off to staffers.

Twitter has been one of the first lady’s targets in her “Be Best” campaign, which is aimed at reducing cyberbullying and encouraging kids to have “positive interactions” on social media. Back in August, as The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported at the time, executives from Twitter turned up at a summit in Maryland, hosted by the first lady, to road-map ideas for combating bullying online.

“Let’s face it: Most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults, but we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits.”

Of course, more than one reviewer has noticed the juxtaposition of the first lady campaigning against cyberbullying while her husband uses Twitter to bully his critics and political opponents. Even as Mrs. Trump was working with Twitter executives on ideas to combat bullying, Donald Trump was tweeting about CIA Director John Brennan, calling him “the worst CIA Director in our country’s history” and a political “hack.”

"I could say I'm the most bullied person on the world": First lady Melania Trump claims she is among the most bullied people in the world, which has led her to create her anti-bullying "Be Best" initiative https://t.co/m67oHNI9vk pic.twitter.com/WIgCW7XhOL — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2018

Outside of social media, Mrs. Trump says that she’s also experienced bullying directly in her professional life. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some organizations have refused to work with Mrs. Trump due to her affiliation with her husband.

“It’s sad to see that organizations and foundations I want to partner with choose not to because of the administration and I feel they are choosing the politics over helping others.”

She declined to name names, however.

Also in the Good Morning America interview, Melania responded to rumors that she has “100 percent control” over her husband. That’s completely untrue, she says.

“I wish! I give him my honest advice and honest opinions and then he does what he wants to do.”

She does say that she gives him “honest advice,” however, when it’s needed. She’s also used her position to get rid of some people in the White House whom she didn’t trust, saying “they don’t work here anymore.”