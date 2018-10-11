Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Bra In See-Through Shirt During Date Night With Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with a huge smile on her face Wednesday night as she hit the town with her rumored new boyfriend Luka Sabbat.

According to an October 11 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat looked happy and casual as they were photographed at an event at Gagosian Gallery in Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a see-through, sheer gray tank top with a black bra that peeked through. She also donned a pair of snakeskin pants and snakeskin print heeled boots for the occasion.

Kourtney wore stud earrings and a cross and chain around her neck. She styled her dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head and carried her phone in her hand.

Kardashian also rocked a glowing makeup look, a neutral lip color, and darkly-lined eyes for the event. She was all smiles as photographers snapped pictures of her and her much younger man.

Meanwhile, Luka wore black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and multiple chains around his neck. He completed he look with black-and-white sneakers and wore his long hair tied up on his head.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat have been spotted out multiple times over the past month. However, sources tell People Magazine that the couple isn’t rushing their romance and that things are currently not serious between the pair.

“It’s nothing serious right now. It makes her feel good to have these hot, young guys who are interested in her,” an insider told the magazine, adding that Luka’s friendship with the famous family has helped to coax him into spending more time with Kourtney.

“Luka is also good friends with Kendall. He’s young and is going with the flow. If everyone’s saying, ‘Hang out with Kourtney,’ he’s going to hang out with her,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick reportedly believes that Sabbat is just another “boy toy” that Kourtney is dating and isn’t worried about him possibly becoming a stepfather to his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Scott thinks they are just boy toys to her and could never take any of them seriously as a potential stepdad to their kids. It would take a very special guy to step into that role and Scott knows Kourtney so well that he doesn’t see that happening anytime soon with the guys she has been dating,” an insider dished.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!