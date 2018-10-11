Kate Hudson Shares Sweet New Photo Of Her Baby Girl While In Her ‘Baby Bubble’

Kate posted a cute new picture of her 9-day-old baby girl.

Kate Hudson shared an adorable new photo of her baby girl with her social media followers this week as she told fans that she’s still enjoying some time in her “baby bubble.” The new mom – who already has two sons from previous relationships – took to Instagram on October 11 to give fans a new peek at little Rani Rose, who was born on October 2.

The sweet new photo posted to her account showed little Rani resting on someone’s shoulder as she turned slightly away from the camera while putting her arm out.

Hudson then joked in the caption that she was enjoying a quiet moment with her newborn baby girl in the morning before things got a little bit louder.

“The early morning calm,” Kate captioned the upload showing her daughter, adding “#babybubble” to her post.

The very sweet new baby photo has already received more than 164,000 likes in just over an hour since Hudson shared it with her followers, while her fans just couldn’t help but gush over the bundle of joy in the comments section.

“#babybubbles are great worlds! Most human, most real,” one fan told the Almost Famous actress before then adding, “Let everything else fade away and enjoy!”

Another Instagram follower then told the star, “Life is good. Enjoy the newest babe in your family.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kate confirmed that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa had welcomed their first child together into the world in a sweet post on Instagram.

With the caption “She’s here” and two heart emojis, Hudson shared a graphic with Rani’s date of birth before then revealing her full name to the world as Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Kate explained the inspiration behind her name in the post, telling fans that they decided to name Rani after her Danny’s dad Ron Fujikawa who passed away in 2012.

Shortly after, she then returned to Instagram to upload the most adorable photo of her baby girl all bundled up in a blanket while also wearing a pink hat with a bow on her head.

“Our little rosebud,” the actor captioned the picture, adding a rose emoji to either side of her caption.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

A source alleged to People following the birth of her baby girl that having a daughter is a “dream come true” for Hudson because she’s always wanted to be a mom to a baby girl.

“Her big brothers are so excited,” the source then added of the newly expanded family, “they’ll be so protective and sweet to her always.”

Kate is already mom to her two sons 7-year-old son Bingham with her former fiance Matt Bellamy and 14-year-old Ryder, who she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson.