Mike had some sweet words for his pregnant wife.

Mike Fisher is sharing a snap of his “hot momma” wife Carrie Underwood. The retired hockey player took to Instagram Stories on October 10 to share a snap of the pregnant country superstar proudly showing off her baby bump on the red carpet as he sweetly referred to her as “babe.”

Posting a snap of Carrie walking the red carpet at the American Music Awards on October 9, Mike captioned the snap by revealing to the world just how proud he is of his wife, who took home the award for Favorite Female Artist, Country on the night.

“Congrats babe what a night!!” Fisher captioned the sweet photo of Underwood, where she was cradling her baby bump with one hand on top and the other beneath her growing middle as she walked the red carpet solo in a stunning black dress with gold embellishments.

The former Nashville Predators player – who officially announced his retirement earlier this year – then tagged his wife in the sweet upload and added “#Mericamusicawards” and “#hotmomma.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood had her bump on full display at the big music awards show earlier this week where she showed off her growing midsection on the red carpet for the first time since officially announcing her second pregnancy back in August.

Mike’s sweet gush over Carrie also came just days after he playfully jabbed his wife as she rehearsed for the big awards show earlier this week, where she performed the emotional balled “Spinning Bottles” from her new album Cry Pretty.

After Underwood shared a photo of herself on stage during the rehearsals, the Inquisitr reported that Fisher couldn’t help but joke about the fact that she was wearing an all-denim ensemble.

“Rehearsing for the @AMAs. Tune in LIVE at 8/7c on Tuesday on @ABCnetwork. #SpinningBottles #AMAs,” Carrie captioned the photo, which Mike then retweeted on his Twitter account alongside the playful message, “Love the Canadian tuxedo babe!!”

David Livingston / Getty Images

Fisher is Canadian and was born in Peterborough, Ontario.

The couple officially confirmed that they would be giving their 3-year-old son Isaiah a sibling earlier this year.

Underwood announced the big baby news in a video posted to her social media accounts where she admitted that she and both of her boys couldn’t be more excited to be expanding their family.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said in the sweet video post per Billboard. She also announced her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360 in the post, which will kick off in May 2019.

As the Inquisitr shared last month, Carrie was later forced to respond to rumors she and her husband are expecting twins after revealing that she’d been congratulated on expecting two babies by a number of different people over the past few weeks.