Ariana Grande Says She’s Been ‘Through Hell’ In Latest Instagram Comment

Ariana Grande has said she has “been through hell and back” in response to a hater’s comment on her Instagram account.

According to the Metro, the singer made the confession while responding to an Insta comment that made fun of her new sound. Ariana jokingly uploaded what she called the “official video'” to her single “Breathin,” which turned out to be a three-minute video of her pet pig Piggy Smallz, which she and fiance Pete Davidson acquired recently, walking around on her bed.

When the Instagram account Pop Crave wrote, “Ariana Grande trolls fans with what appears to be the music video (?) for ‘breathin’ starring her pet pig, Piggy Smallz,” the 25-year-old carried on with the trolling by commenting, “This is the official video.”

Unfortunately, not everyone realized Ariana was making a joke, with one user getting extremely upset and critical toward the artist.

“This era is a joke and lazy,” the account, which belongs to a teenager, commented on the “God Is A Woman” musician’s page.

Ariana is known for frequently chatting to her fans, so she decided to reply to the hateful comment as honestly as possible.

“This era is beautiful to me but idk. Been thru hell and back and I’m doing my best to keep going. ‘Thought this would make u laugh while u wait for the real one bc i took a break to take care of myself for a lil while. My b,” Ari said.

The pop star then blocked the user’s account, who felt compelled to explain her side of the story on her own Instagram page.

“hi to all of the ari fans that came to hate on me. i honestly didn’t even think she’d see my comment nor reply. i honestly don’t like sweetener that much (except a couple songs) and that’s just my opinion. Maybe i should have said it a little nicer or not at all but i can’t take it back. she blocked me […] and i think i deserve it. i don’t hate her and i’ll never hate her. i just dislike this era/album. i’m sorry if i hurt any of her fans,” the teen said.

Ariana has had a rough few months, despite her June engagement to the Saturday Night Live star. She was diagnosed with PTSD after surviving a terrorist attack during one of her concerts in Manchester, United Kingdom, in May last year, and she’s recently had to cope with the untimely death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller. Following the news of his passing away, Ariana decided to take a break from the spotlight and has been mainly staying at home and chilling with Davidson and their pets.